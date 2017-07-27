The 5 best Paris luxury hotels with a pool

Paris is a favorite destination for couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary, as well as families seeking a cultural city break.And from its legendary museums, such as the Louvre, Musee d’Orsay, and Musee Rodin to its lovely gardens, such as the Jardin du Luxembourg to its excellent Michelin star restaurants and farmers markets, there’s so much to see, do and taste.

With all the walking you’ll do, there’s nothing better than to return and unwind at one of Paris’ finest luxury hotels, particularly if you can also take a refreshing dip in the hotel’s swimming pool and relax poolside. And if you’re traveling as a family, you can bet that some pool time will be very welcomed by kids who have had their fill of museums. Here are my picks for the top Paris luxury hotels with a pool:

The Peninsula Paris

The Peninsula Paris debuted in 2014, following a 4 year restoration of its historic landmark building, which was one of France’s most luxurious”grands hotels” built in 1908. Even its entry level Superior Rooms are elegant and well appointed, with its white and black marble bathrooms, a TV by the soaking bath, Japanese high tech toilet, VOIP for complimentary long distance calls, Nespresso machine, and complimentary soft drinks in the mini bar. I especially loved that along with a welcome amenity of fresh fruit, there was house made dark chocolate, complete with a wooden mallet to break off a piece of chocolate-quintessentially French.

The hotel’s indoor swimming pool, located on the lower ground floor, is open daily 6:30am-10pm, and is perfect both for a swim or lounging, with the mesmerizing design of the floor to ceiling cascade of water and two jacuzzis as well. And if you’re coming off a long international flight or are sore from a busy day, The Peninsula Paris Spa offers eight private treatment rooms, including two couple’s suites, for relaxing massages.

Le Bristol Paris

Le Bristol Paris is one of several magnificent properties of the Oetker Collection, which also includes Fregate Island Private in the Seychelles, and Eden Rock in St. Barths. Le Bristol Paris is one of France’s prestigious Palace Hotels, together with The Peninsula Paris, The Four Seasons George V Paris and The Shangri-La Paris, also featured in this post. The hotel’s French Garden, with its vibrant flowers in the spring and summer, is a welcome and tranquil respite right in the heart of Paris, and is the perfect place for an al fresco lunch, afternoon tea, or dinner.

Whether you choose one of the high-ceiling rooms or suites, you’ll have access to the hotel’s nautically-themed swimming pool, with its teak deck and walls of glass that overlook the Eiffel Tower, Montmartre and the Sacre-Coeur. Take a close look at the mural depicting the Cote d’Azur, and you’ll see the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, also owned by the Oetker family.

The Four Seasons George V, Paris

The Four Seasons Georges V, Paris is one of the very best Four Seasons hotels in the world, with top-notch service, the most stunning floral displays, and fantastic cuisine. This palace hotel holds 5 Michelin stars total, from its 3 Michelin-star Le Cinq to L’Orangerie and Le George, each with 1 Michelin star. I also love the Four Seasons’ commitment to the guest sleep experience: the hotel offers the new Four Seasons bed, with mattresses customized to your sleep preference. If you’ve slept on too many rock hard European beds and crave a plush yet supportive pillow top mattress, this is the hotel for you.

The hotel also has a swimming pool, but note that it, as well as the sauna and hammam, are currently being renovated. So if a brand new hotel pool is important to you, stay tuned for the reopening of the pool in 2018.

Ritz Paris

The Ritz Paris is iconic, with its location right on the Place Vendome and its history of welcoming illustrious guests, including Coco Chanel, Ernest Hemingway, andDiana, Princess of Wales. The hotel’s grandest suite, the Imperial Suite, is even listed by the French government as a national monument. After an extensive 4-year renovation, the hotel reopened in 2016, and features 142 elegant rooms and suites, with its 18th century decor meticulously redone.

The swimming pool in the The Ritz Club also retains its original design and redone aqua mosaic, but now guests can also enjoy underwater music as they swim a few laps.

Shangri-La Paris

If you dream of a room with a view of the Eiffel Tower but can’t quite afford the top suites at The Peninsula Paris or The Penthouse at the Four Seasons George V, Paris with this view, then consider the Shangri-La Paris. Its Eiffel Tower View and Terrace Eiffel Tower View Rooms afford lovely views, particularly at night when the tower is illuminated.

The Shangri-La Paris pool is 52 feet by 20 feet, and is complemented by an open-air terrace, a fitness center and the CHI Spa, which uses organic beauty products for its treatments.

By Hilary Stockton, CEO at TravelSort. Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog

