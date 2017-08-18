The Aston Martin Zagato Shooting Brake Will Be The Most Beautiful Car In The World

First a Rolls-Royce SUV. Now Aston Martin is planning a station wagon?

The Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake have been announced.

Limited to a total of 325 units across all four models, the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato family now consists of the coupe, Volante convertible, Speedster, and Shooting Brake variants. The British automaker confirmed production of the Aston Martin Zagato coupes kicked off in late 2016 and are limited to just 99 units. Like the coupe, the Volante is also limited to 99 units – all of which have been sold – and production has started with deliveries promised to be completed through 2018.

The Vanquish Zagato Speedster will be the rarest of the bunch, with a production run of just 28 cars. All units have already been spoken for and deliveries are currently scheduled for 2018. The Shooting Brake variant will also enter production next year and will see 99 units produced, matching the coupe and convertible.

The Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake might be the biggest surprise of all featuring an extended roof sporting the iconic Zagato “double-bubble” surfacing. Unfortunately the company only released a sketch of the model, but promises it will be a fitting complement to the rest of the Vanquish Zagato family members.

“We haven’t released Zagato models as a family before, at least not in this way, but the idea is not without precedent. Think back to the DB7 Zagato and DB AR1, or the V8 Zagato Coupe and Volante, for example. We’ve simply taken things a few steps further,” said Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman. “Why create a family of Zagatos? Well, many of our customers want different things. Some prefer the purity of a Coupe, but others love the idea of something more extreme, like the Speedster. And yes, some of them have ordered one example of each. There’s always an over-demand from our clients and patrons. We could easily fulfill demand for more cars than this, but we want Zagato to remain something very special. We’re creating collectibles, future concours cars. With only 325 cars worldwide, divided between 99 Coupes, 99 Volantes, 28 Speedsters and 99 Shooting Brakes – they are still the rarest of the rare.”

Courtesy Luxury4Play