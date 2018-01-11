The Beauty Product That’s Always in My Purse

From the days when you longed over girls dresses to your current frequent trips to your favorite makeup stores, you might have always loved shopping for beauty and fashion products. This means that you might have a ton of beauty products and makeup in your bathroom or vanity right now. Even though there is certainly nothing wrong with having an arsenal of products on hand, it’s good to know which go-to items you can always count on. For example, if you haven’t already, you may want to invest in a good BB cream. Once you do, you might find that you want to keep it on hand all the time. Here’s why.

It Gives You a Natural but Flawless Look

Even though you might rely on foundation to help you achieve the look of seemingly flawless skin, you should know that BB cream can help you get a similar look. Many types of BB creams are lightly tinted, so if you choose an option in the right shade, you can actually use it in place of foundation on many days.

You might prefer to use a heavier foundation for special events and nighttime looks, but BB cream can help you achieve a natural but flawless look for daytime or casual events. It should blend in nicely, so you don’t have to worry about foundation lines, as long as you choose the right shade. Many people won’t even be able to tell that you are wearing a product, so you can fake it like your natural skin is truly perfect.

It Moisturizes

You have probably heard it time and time again, but it really is important to focus on keeping your skin well-moisturized. In fact, there are a lot of problems that can arise if you don’t keep your skin well-moisturized, including things like an increased chance of getting wrinkles, increase visibility of any existing wrinkles, dull and flaky skin and more. With a good BB cream, you can ensure that your skin stays nice and moisturized all day long. If you keep it in your bag, you can even apply a little bit throughout the day to help prevent issues with your skin not being hydrated enough.

It May Help Improve Your Skin

There are different BB cream formulas for you to choose from. Some of them include anti-aging ingredients, so you can focus on preventing wrinkles and making your existing wrinkles a lot less noticeable. Some are designed to help you fight acne; in fact, BB cream is a great choice for those who suffer from acne, since it can help you avoid wearing heavier foundations that can clog your skin and because it can also help with healing your acne.

You Can Sleep in Some Formulas

Of course, as you might already know, it’s usually a good idea to wash your face before you go to bed. If you want to look flawless for one night, however, you can wear certain types of BB cream without doing too much damage to your face. Just make sure that you look for an option that does not contain sunscreen, since even though this is generally a good ingredient that can help protect your face from the sun, it can clog your pores if you wear it overnight.

As you can see, there are actually quite a few reasons why BB cream is such a wonderful product to have in your arsenal. For these reasons and more, you may want to consider investing in a good BB cream and keeping it in your purse at all times. Once you start using it, you might wonder why you never added it to your beauty routine in the past.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media