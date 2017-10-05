The Beekman New York launches the Turret Penthouse Suites

The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel in New York has introduced its two new Turret Penthouse suites. Crafted by London-based practice Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the 1,200-square-foot suites crown the landmark structure in time for the revived property’s one-year anniversary.

Accessible via a private entryway on the 10th floor, both suites boast 40-foot-tall pitched ceilings accentuated by 19th-century Beaux-Arts-style chandeliers. The intricate ironwork and crystal of the fixtures reflects the eclectic style of the accommodations, which blend vintage furnishings with rich, industrial finishes.

The first floor of the penthouse welcomes visitors with a lavish lounge and spacious dining space complemented by an antique stone fireplace, wet bar, powder room, and marble bathroom. Overlooking the designated entertaining area, the mezzanine on the second floor features a king bed and freestanding soaking tub.

Darkly stained wood panels and aged oak floors inject warmth into the space, while bright accents in the furnishings and original curated artworks offsets the deep hues. Abundant sun exposure from the penthouses’ many windows infuses an airiness across both suites, which are also equipped with 800-square-foot private terraces.

