The Best Destinations For Wine Lovers

Who doesn’t like wine? When you choose to go wine tasting with a friend or a significant other, it’s a great chance to spend a day or a weekend doing something you both love. It’s so great, in fact, that wine tasting has evolved and went to become a vacation in itself. In the past decade, wine tourism has grown and people from all over the world have a chance to go and explore other cultures, and learn about their wines along the way. Still not sure what’s the best wine tasting destination? We’re here to help.

France

When you think ‘France’, you think romance, cheese, lavender, and music, and there is only one thing missing to complete the picture – a bottle of fine wine. When you’re thinking about the best region in France to try some amazing wines, Bordeaux is the first one that comes to mind. Here you can find, try, and buy a wide range of different kinds of wine: delicious table wines as well as some of the world’s most expensive and prestigious sorts. It’s a perfect place to spend a getaway wine-tasting weekend: you’ll get to know this small and elegant town that has Gothic churches and 18th-century mansion for tastings. You will fall in love with everything: tasting rooms, the architecture, the country’s finest cuisine, and, of course, the amazing Bordeaux wine.

Italy

The north of the country is less known, because it’s the south that’s popular among tourists, but it’s the home of several producers of exclusive white wines. For those who prefer red, regions of Piedmont, Tuscany, and Sicily are the goldmines. If you come to visit Italy, no matter which part of the country you decide to see, you will fall in love with wonderful wines from charming wineries, as well as the old villages, each of which boasts its own highly touted restaurant. The region of Friuli offers a real treat: an intimate tasting experience and some exclusive and exquisite wines.

South Africa

Who hasn’t heard about South Africa’s amazing wines that come just outside of Cape Town. Cape Winelands is world-known and it has the best conditions for exclusive sorts of grapes: fertile soil and moderate climate allow growers to produce fine amazing sorts of wine. Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Shiraz are of the best quality. Over the last couple of decades, South African wines have gained much popularity, and the region is ready to offer the best wine-tasting experiences to individuals, couples, as well as groups who want to come and try for themselves. Groot Constantia is one of the oldest wine farms in the region, and you will be able to enjoy the view as well as the wine.

Vietnam

A country that has been unjustly overlooked for decades, finally emerges as a unique tourist experience around the year 2000. Aside from hospitality, scenery, and cuisine, this amazing country which is emerging on the travel scene also has amazing wine tours to offer. Vietnamese tours will take you on a journey through a country whose wines are new, yet wonderful, and they pair so well with their cuisine that you’ll wish you could stay there forever. If you start looking on time, you will be able to find luxurious Vietnam tours which will allow you to taste their most delicious wines and discover what wines from different parts of the country taste like.

When you choose to go on a wine tour vacation, you’re actually getting an ideal opportunity to learn a lot: learn about yourself, about other people and their cultures, and try and experience something completely different. The best thing is that you don’t have to be an expert in wine in order to enjoy this type of vacation. Wine vacations are appealing for many reasons, and it’s up to you to discover them all.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media