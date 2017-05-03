The best investment designer handbags to buy, from Chanel to Dior

The rarest and best-kept bags can sky-rocket in value

The designer handbags that bring in the most cash when re-sold have been revealed by a firm specialising in vintage and pre-loved fashion.

Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Dior are among the brands which appear on a list highlighting the bags that make the best returns compiled by luxury fashion website Vestaire Collective, according to Mail Online.

The classic Chanel flap handbag, characterised by its ‘CC’ logo and quilting, costs £3,840 when bought new. But the rarest styles, for example those made with crocodile skin, can be re-sold for up to £33,000.

The list follows a recent study which found that it can make more economic sense to invest in a Chanel 2.55 handbag than in the stock market. The JustCollecting Rare Handbag Index, which tracks investment-level bags, found that in the 12 years from 2004 to 2016, the Chanel 2.55 Medium Classic Flag bag had spiked by 230 per cent in value, the Financial Times reported.

Scroll down below to find out which bags made the Vestaire Collective list.

Chanel 2.55

The 2.55, whose chains are inspired by the caretaker’s keys at the orphanage where Coco Chanel spent her childhood, costs £3,900 new. But it can be sold off for £6,000.

Chanel Boy

The Chanel Boy, with its adjustable strap, will set back a buyer £3,300 if new. But the right bag can make a seller as much a £2,300 at £5,600.

Louis Vuitton Speedy

The Louis Vuitton Speedy, with its iconic monogram print, was the first bag that the brand created. A new bag costs £696, but can fetch up to £2,500 if it sold on.

Louis Vuitton Neverfull

The Neverfull comes in all shapes and sizes and has seen collaborations with a long line of top artists including Yayoi Kusama and Stephen Sprouse. Bought new, a Neverfull can cost £880. But the most sought after can be sold on for up to £2,500.

Dior Lady

This bag has been linked with the late Princess Diana since the then-First Lady of France Madame Bernadette Chirac, gifted it to the monarch in 1995 – a year after its creation. A new Lady costs £3,900. But the rarest and best kept bags can be sold for as much as £18,000.

Celine Trapeze

The Trapeze is one of the world’s most recognisable bags, thanks to its box flap and wings. New, it costs £1,750 and can make an owner £1,500 if it’s sold on.

Hermes Kelly

Hermes bags are among the most coveted in the world – and the Kelly is no exception. Named after the actress and princess of Monaco Grace Kelly, a new bag can cost £6,000 but can fetch up to £42,000 when sold again.

Valentino Rockstud

The Rockstud bag, which showcases a tough-luxe aesthetic, costs £1520. However, if a seller is lucky it can bring in a return of £580.

Givenchy Antigona

Launched in 2010, the Antigona is characterised by its double-rolled handles and exposed stitching. A new bag will set a buyer back £1,590, but can be re-sold for as much as £16,000.