The Best Luxury Tech Gifts for the Modern and Connected Traveller

The modern traveler loves to download apps, listen to music and capture unforgettable memories to share with his or her loved ones on the latest devices. And, there’s no shortage of luxury tech devices.

Take a look at these six luxury tech gifts that make a statement for those who relish traveling and communicating in style:

GoPro Hero 4

Whether visiting the Grand Canyon, the Hawaiian islands or Tokyo, you want to memorialize your vacation without carrying around a bulky camera. The Go Pro Hero 4 is the answer if you want an efficient and portable way to record the sights and sounds of your destination.

With professional video quality, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, and a built-in touch screen, you will be the envy of fellow travelers because you can capture everything while still living in the moment.

Samsung Gear S Wearable Smart Watch

The Samsung Gear S Wearable Smart Watch offers 3G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for the traveler on the go. Those who want unlimited texting on and off flights can sign up with the T-Mobile wearable plan to ensure they don’t miss an important event at work or home.

You also can monitor your health, search for directions without touching the watch and call from remote locations.

Mophie Space Pack

When traveling with your smartphone or computer, you run the risk of running out of battery or storage space. The Mophie Space Pack allows you to add both. It has up to 64GB of storage, which equates to 32,000 photos, 28 hours of video and 18,000 songs, and it gives you up to eight hours of talk time, 10 hours of video and 40 hours of music.

These features make it an attractive purchase if you have limited packing space.

iPad Air 2

An Apple iPad Air 2 is thinner, sleeker and more user friendly, making it perfect for long plane and train rides. It is 40 percent faster than the original Air, and the battery lasts 10 hours.

You can make calls, use video and take pictures with this compact and convenient device.

Sony DEV-50 Digital Recording Binoculars

If you enjoy exploring the outdoors, the Sony DEV-50 binoculars aren’t your typical binoculars. In addition to 25 times the optical zoom, dust- and water-resistant lenses and low-light boost, they can record images as you look at them.

One-touch recording not only allows you to revisit your adventure, but gives you the ability to share it with others as well.

The Vertu Smartphone

Luxury is redefined with the Vertu smartphone. It features a 4.7-inch display and 1920 x 1080 resolution for snapping pictures. With its hand-stitched leather case, titanium speakers and 118 carat sapphire crystal panel protector, this is the Bentley of smartphones.

With built-in, 24-hour concierge service and a pass to exclusive events, this phone lets you connect with loved ones and feel luxurious no matter what. A wide range of productivity and mobile social apps, such as Spritzr are available on Vertu’s platform.

There are numerous options for spoiling the luxury traveler in your life as he or she gets ready for a summer trip. With these high-tech luxury options, there isn’t any reason to sacrifice style to stay connected to your family and home.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media