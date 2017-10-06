The Best Smartphones On The 2017 Market

When you’re in the market for a new smartphone, don’t settle for second best. Mobile OS’s, apps and websites are overhauled with such frequency a second-rate smartphone may become incompatible and obsolete faster than you think. In 2017 the fastest and sleekest smartphones ever made hit the market, but which are the top performers both in style and functionality? Here’s an in-depth look:

OnePlus 5

In the world of smartphones, there are really only two widely used operating systems, Android and iOS. The OnePlus 5 is the latest flagship Android phone from Chinese manufacturers, OnePlus. This plus-size phone is a sleek machine in terms of design with a matte black aluminum chassis, that fits comfortably and feels wonderful in your hands. Smaller than iPhone Plus models, yet with the same size screen, 5.5-inches, it’s users can reach every corner of the screen without difficulty. Like any smartphone worth its weight the OnePlus 5 also has a fingerprint reader for quick access. The display of this phone utilized full HD AMOLED technology which makes black tones feel deep and colors pop with vibrancy. The software on the OnePlus 5 is the latest Android 7.1 Nougat, but with the companies customized OxygenOS which provides a collection of tweaks and subtle upgrades to the 7.1 system. Work has also been done on the Shelf feature which compiles all your recently used apps, and important details on one helpful screen, as well as a dedicated reading mode that used grayscale.

Samsung Galaxy S8 plus

Keeping with Android OS, this is the smartphone you want if you like larger smartphones with amazing displays, the best smartphone camera on the market and intuitive software. Samsung’s slogan for this phone is quite literal; when it comes to “the next big thing,” the Samsung Galaxy S8 plus doesn’t disappoint with a 6.2-inch display. However, the phone itself is no bigger than last years Galaxy S7 edge. Samsung has used the same size chassis more efficiently this time around. However, this larger screen size comes with an equally large price-tag. However, throw in the cutting edge VR capabilities of the S8 plus and it’s well worth the extra markup. Unlike its direct competitor, the iPhone 8, the S8 plus retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, as it is still widely used, however, Samsung finally integrated the reversible USB-C port for charging and data transfer, which was long overdue.

iPhone 8

No list of the best smartphones would be complete without an iPhone in it. By many, the iPhone line, and so the iPhone 8 is the gold standard of the market, though that perception may have as much to do with iOS as with the hardware used. At a glance, the iPhone 8 is identical to last years model, but don’t let that put you off. A closer look will reveal a glass back case, Apple claims is stronger than gorilla glass, and because of this upgrade, iPhone 8 is a bit heavier than it’s predecessor. Apple has also finally embraced wireless charging, and while it’s a definite convenience upgrade, the chargers are sold separately and will set you back an extra $59.99. In terms of performance, the new A11Bionic boasts six cores and boosts the iPhone 8’s efficiency and speed 70 percent over it’s immediate younger brother. As with the Galaxy S8 plus, the iPhone 8 has some of the best VR capabilities of any smartphone, and while the camera is not as advanced as the S8 plus, it’s still nothing to scoff at, with 12 megapixels.

