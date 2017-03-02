THE BLACKBOOK: An opportunity to own the second machine in Bugatti’s revival

Attention to detail through design and engineering

The Bugatti nameplate has existed for over 115 years. In the early part of the 20th century, In the early part of the 20th century, the car maker was known for highly styled luxury roadsters and touring cars. Power and engineering were also part of the mandate and Bugattis saw many successes on the race track in the 1920’s and 30’s.

The brand was a dominate player in the exotic car market until the 1960’s when the marque lost some of its luster because of underwhelming models and technology.

The Bugatti named changed ownership throughout the decades and even tried to bring a super car to market in the mid 1990’s but the time was not right for this storied brand’s comeback.

Bugatti regains its distinction

Bugatti’s true revival occurred when the company unleashed it’s 18/3 Chiron concept to the motoring public in 1999. In 2005 That car would become the 1001 horsepower Veyron and would define the ‘hypercar category’.

Bugatti ended Veyron production in 2015 at a very exclusive 500 builds and is considered the first modern-era Bugatti.

The second car in Bugatti’s revival is The Chiron and is named after the famed race car driver who won the 1931 French Grand Prix in a Bugatti Type 51.

To say this new car is improved is total understatement. The 16 cylinder quad-turbocharged engine is carried over but is massively re-tuned with output boosted to 1,479 horsepower from the Veyron’s 1,001. Top speed of The Chiron is limited to 260 mph for safety reasons but full access versions are said to top 288 mph.

The Chiron is a rolling showcase for Bugatti design and engineering and rightfully earns it’s place along the company’s elite lineage. A highly styled interior is a reminder of the Art Deco language of early Bugatti road cars. Detailed and precision engineering is a hallmark of the car maker and the hand built Chiron will deliver the most unique and exhilarating driving experience on the road.

The entire production run of 200 builds has been sold out when the car was released. Bugatti may extend production by a limited number of units but The Chiron is sure to become the brands most exclusive and desired modern era model.

Enthusiasts and potential owners should be made aware of a rare buying opportunity that has been made availability for The Chiron. Delivery for the Black on Black example is slated for September 2017. Because of the forward delivery date, owners can specify either EU or US specification as well as a possible color change.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media