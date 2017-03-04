THE BLACKBOOK: Could this be the next 8 figure Ferrari?

When it comes to the most expensive car ever sold at auction, Ferrari holds the title with a 1962 GTO that went across the block for an unheard of $34 Million in 2014. Private sale numbers are rumored to be even more astronomical.

Classic cars have been the trendy investment for wealthy enthusiasts and hedge funds over the last 5 years and vintage cars that carry a substantial resume continue to command higher prices representing a continued return on investment.

Only 36 examples exist of the GTO mentioned above but this particular Ferrari is only 1 of a pair of race cars that contributed to Ferrari’s continued track dominance in the 1950’s and 60’s.

At the heart of the this 1951 Ferrari 212 is one of the company’s early V12 engines displaced at 2.6 liters. 3 large Weber 32 DCF carburetors and 2 valves per cylinder produces 200 horsepower without the use of forced air induction.

This particular car and it’s twin were raced heavily in the early 1950’s and were test beds for future Ferrari technologies and engineering. A very state-of-the-art-at-the-time, DeDion axle and lower longitudinal leaf springs rear suspension setup which gave the 212 unparalleled handing and track capabilities. Future road and track Ferrari’s would adopt the system based on the success of the 212.

The 1951 Ferrari 212 is only one of 2 cars in the world and exemplifies Ferrari’s engineering ability to produce high performance race and road cars.

THE BLACKBOOK is proud to offer the opportunity to own an important part of Ferrari’s history and pedigree. Located in the UK, the car is available for sale and delivery through a private transaction.

Please use the secure form below to inquire about this extraordinary vintage automobile:

Your name: (required):

Your email: (required):

Add your message here:

Are you human? Please enter the CAPTCHA code below:



By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media