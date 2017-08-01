THE BLACKBOOK: Luxury apartment in London has a musicians tone

THE BLACKBOOK is proud to feature this stunning newly and rarely available London apartment that was owned by composer and musician Vangelis. This apartment represents the best opportunity for investment its central Kesington location suggests that it could easily be rented either by the week or for a longer term scenario.

Jet setters who want a 'London apartment' could easily make this property their home away from home in the world's centre of luxury.

Award worthy London apartment for sale

A London apartment with award worthy sized reception formerly owned by Academy Award Winning composer Evangelos Papathanassious, better known as Vangelis, is offered for sale exclusively through leading luxury property agent, Harrods Estates.

The Kensington apartment is situated in prestigious Queen’s Gate: located on the first floor of a grand Victorian townhouse, moments from the Royal Albert Hall. The classical external features of the property, stucco and render façade, topped with a Dutch style gable, have been retained, ensuring the original appearance of a classic, grand single dwelling remains.

This one-bedroom apartment is exceptionally large, extending to approximately 1,969sq ft (182.92sq m) and benefits from the property’s original ballroom as its main reception. The spectacularly grand drawing room has retained an abundance of architectural features and period details, including Corinthian columns, ornate ceiling and wall panel detail, two feature marble fireplaces and four French windows, opening onto a west-facing balcony directly overlooking Queen’s Gate.

The apartment is accessed on the ground floor via the main entrance hall, with original high-ceilings and restored cornicing, via the main grand staircase, or passenger lift. Set over one-and-a-half floors, with a private study on the first floor half-landing, in addition to the grand reception the property also provides a large master bedroom suite to the rear, with full bathroom en suite and Juliet balcony; a compact kitchen, accessible from both the main reception and hall, and a guest cloakroom.

Vangelis is best known for composing the title music for the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, for which he won an Academy Award. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards in total, of which it won four, including Best Original Score and Best Picture. Director Hugh Hudson originally wanted Vangelis’ 1977 tune “L’Enfant” to be the title theme of the film. Vangelis finally convinced Hudson he could create a new and better piece for the film’s main theme and when he played the new “Chariots of Fire” theme for Hudson, it was agreed that it was unquestionably better. “L’Enfant” still made it into the film as part of the wider score.

Shaun Drummond, Sales Director at Harrods Estates said:

“This is a remarkable apartment, set behind an exceptionally well preserved façade and the apartment that has perhaps benefitted the most from the properties original design and scale: a ballroom is an unusual feature in a townhouse and a reception of such scale in an apartment rarer still. The current owners have styled the space to create both formal and informal areas, making the most of the stunning period features and centre focal points of the marble fireplaces. A reception room of this scale is a luxury in prime central London and something that lends itself to entertaining on an equally grand scale.”

South Kensington (Zone 1: Circle, District and Piccadilly lines) and Gloucester Road (Zone 1: Circle and Piccadilly lines) Underground stations are within easy walking distance and the apartment is well served for restaurants and bars, as well as museums, galleries, schools and the Royal Albert Hall and Hyde Park.

Courtesy Lawrie Cornish