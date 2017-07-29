THE BLACKBOOK: Speed and performance comes to the superyacht category

The latest vessel to come from Federico Fiorentino pushes the envelop of superyacht luxury and performance in a breathtaking and cutting edge design that will make this the must have boat for the next decade.

The Fast Displacement XL-300 Sport is still in the conceptual stage but will soon be a reality. For this ship, Fiorentino collaborates with Van Ossanen Naval Architecture and the company’s high tech and innovative Fast Displacement XL hull design is what makes this unique ship a high performance machine.

Fiorentino’s new ship is able to to excel in all aspects because of Van Ossanen’s industry known and proprietary design technology. Extended lengths mean more luxury and more space and an expected gross tonnage of less than 300 with a beam of just over 155 feet means fast performance on the open waters.

As the name indicates, the Fast Displacement XL-300 Sport will achieve an exceptional 30 knots when equipped with twin 2600 horsepower M96L diesel engines. Stability and smoothness at these speeds is handled by twin high tech gyroscopes equipped with active interceptors.

Most ports of call are accessible with a 3,500 nautical mile range. And getting to those ports is an opulent experience. World renowned designer Cristiano Gatto was charged with executing a luxury interior environment and he has delivered on this project. Eight guests can enjoy lavish comfort across 4 staterooms while the owner can enjoy his/her private suite on the main deck. The 6 person crew have their own en-suite quarters in the bow.

Van Oossanen’s unique hull design allows for all the luxury amenities found on much larger and slower yachts. There is room for all the toys with a helipad located foredeck and a large side loading garage which can house a 6 meter long tender as well as a pair of jet skis. A stunning infinity edge pool is in the aft position and interior schemes will be tailored to the owner’s own taste and style.

The Fast Displacement XL 300 Sport hull and superstructure can be engineered from aluminum which is LY3 compliant and enhances the overall durability and performance of the vessel.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media