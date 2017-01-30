THE BLACKBOOK: Stunning seaside views are a permanent fixture for this classic Italian flat

When it comes to postcard views of Italy’s coastline, the Amalfi area is probably the absolute best and most picturesque representation of Italian seaside topography.

Located along the shores of Tyrrhenian Sea, the town of Positano is home to a rarely available seaside flat that represents a dual purpose opportunity to investors or owners.

Investors who are interested in adding a high demand property to their portfolio will appreciate the 2 bedroom layout. At over 1,000 square feet, the fully functional layout will represent the pinnacle of luxury rentals along the Amalfi Coast.

Individuals who want to cross owning a luxury Italian seaside apartment off their bucket list should consider this opportunity as it is perfectly priced and easily attainable.

The crowning feature will appeal to both groups is the south facing terrace that delivers classic Italian sunsets among the beautiful island of Capri.

The apartment is literally seven steps away from the centre of Positano and is easily accessible from all major surrounding points in the region.

Some basic facts:

1,022 square feet (95 square meters)

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Living Room

Kitchen

South facing terrace

Close to all the best Posiatno has to offer (dining, culture, nightlife)

For more information on this BLACKBOOK feature, please send us a confidential inquiry with the secure form below: Your name: (required):

Your email: (required):

Add your message here:

Are you human? Please enter the CAPTCHA code below:



By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media