THE BLACKBOOK: The best of Vancouver in the pinnacle of luxury

Maybe it’s the postcard views from anywhere in the city or maybe it’s the cultural diversity or maybe it’s the topography. Whichever the reason, Vancouver is a truly international city and offers a large canvas of experiences.

The best way to enjoy Vancouver’s stunning geography is surrounded by luxury and THE BLACK Book is proud to have been granted access to the possibly the most elite residence in the region.

The Wesbrook represents the pinnacle of Vancouver’s luxury real estate scene. The expansive and open design takes full advantage of its prime locale offering pristine mountain and city views while overlooking the peaceful waters of Howe Sound.

Vancouver’s diverse tapestry of dining, entertainment, cultural and natural venues are a short drive away from The Wesbrook. For elite in house entertaining, the estate has the space, features and amenities needed for an extraordinary experience.

The large layout is ideal for large families and groups seeking a luxury British Columbia experience. Four bedrooms and nine bathrooms compliment the fully equipped and state of the art chef’s kitchen. Guests of the estate can enjoy the majestic B.C. landscape from the showcase pool, private outdoor spaces and expansive windows throughout the residence.

By special arrangement, The Wesbrook is available during Vancouver’s important summer season for the ultimate luxury getaway or the finest private venue on the West Coast. $28,000 USD / week includes full concierge and staff as well as meet and greet upon arrival.

For more details or to inquire, please use the secure form below:

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media