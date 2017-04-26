THE BLACKBOOK: The Four Corners of the World is not just a cliche for this boat

The news hasn’t been been good for the luxury yacht business. While most mass yacht producers pin their hopes on China and other hot Asian luxury markets, super-yacht builders and designers continue to enjoy unprecedented demand for their products.

Some could say there has been a battle of the beams between the super rich as they try to outdo each other with longer and more luxurious vessels.

Lazing around on a super-yacht in the South of France is not a bad situation to be in but real sailors and adventure seekers understand and embrace the human need to explore the unknown.

Super-yachts that are in the ‘explorer class’ hold a different status than those sexy streamlined designs you see floating around your local marina. These types of yachts can crisscross the oceans and reach places that ‘normal’ super-yachts cannot. Imagine being able to sail from Greenland all the way to Antarctica in the lap of luxury!

Federico Fiorentino and Eurocraft have unveiled a crossover design that takes explorer super-yachts to a new level of luxury, technology and efficiency.

The new super-yacht is 46 meters in length and can be outfitted to meet Ice Class compliance making land the only barrier for this ship. Modern engineering means that the vessel can accommodate the latest hybrid and green propulsion technologies.

No expense is spared in the design and engineering of this unique and highly practical super-yacht. The vessel is available for acquisition and could be realized in 24-30 months.

Read the official press release below:

Eurocraft 46 m, an expedition yacht designed as a true Crossover

Featuring an exterior design by Federico Fiorentino, this 46-meter yacht boasts a radical and contemporary look combined with real explorer capabilities.

With this project, Federico Fiorentino and Eurocraft aimed at creating a unique yacht, which is characterized by a strong personality and a distinctive sharp look, which is also able to offer maximum comfort, total reliability and surprising efficiency when long navigation is the game.

This outstanding vessel features a striking gray-blue hull with black and chrome accents. Large windows decorated with stainless steel stripes run along the side of the yacht giving plenty of light to the owner’s suite that is located forward on the main deck.

Federico Fiorentino integrated some typical elements of workboats in the design like, for example, an atypical bow that with the addition of a fender recalls the bow of a tugboat.

This full displacement yacht can accommodate up to 10 guests in five cabins, as well as 9 crew in total.

Besides the master stateroom on the main deck, there are one full beam VIP cabin, two twins and one double cabin located on the lower deck.

With ocean crossing capabilities and optional Ice Class compliance, this vessel is conceived to be able to explore and sail in every sea from the French Riviera to the Antarctic in absolute comfort and safety and it could easily adopt a state of the art green hybrid propulsion to cut fuel consumption, running costs and emissions.

Thanks to great open deck spaces this expedition yacht is able to carry on the aft main deck oversized tenders and toys, especially for this yacht size, as for example a RIB and a limo tender up to 10 m in length.

Aft on the upper deck there is a helideck platform that can easily transform into a sunpad area, while on the sundeck there are shaded seating areas, a bar and a pool.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media