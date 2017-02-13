THE BLACKBOOK: The pinnacle of Dubai luxury

There is no argument that Dubai is truly the center of luxury in the Middle East. Luxury brands and services flock to this oasis in the desert as local and international UHNWI’s continue to consumer luxury unabated.

Dubai is not immune to the worldwide economic slowdown and any softness in Dubai’s luxury real estate market should be looked upon as an opportunity for a short term discount.

THE BLACKBOOK is proud to feature this elite collection of luxury properties that are available for acquisition in Dubai. These top 10 listings are courtesy LUXHABITAT and comprise the absolute best opportunities in the city.

10. Penthouse, Palm Jumeirah, AED 25 Million

This penthouse on the East Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah comes with five terraces and puts open space at the front and centre of its design. The views from this penthouse are incomparable; and so are the services, which include a reception and concierge. This expansive home is the perfect retreat, with clean lines and unobstructed views of the sunrise.

9. Penthouse, Downtown Dubai, AED 28.7 Million

The 118 in Downtown Dubai offers this classic style off-plan penthouse that is truly personal. The property accommodates 4 bedrooms, but can come with two or three bedrooms if preferred, not to mention personalised design elements to suit each resident. The view is spectacular, owing to its location just a few steps away from the Burj Khalifa and DIFC.

8. Penthouse, Palm Jumeirah, AED 36 Million

This presidential penthouse on the Palm is one of only three exclusive offerings from Serenia on the crescent of the Palm. Designed to cover the entire top floor of the building with a BUA of 11,291 square feet and a rooftop garden, this penthouse also has stunning panoramic views of the Dubai Marina, the Palm, and the Burj al Arab.

7. Villa, Al Barari, AED 48 Million

This villa in Al Barari is nothing short of stunning. The upgraded villa, with a BUA of 19,145 square feet, keeps luxury at the forefront. In addition to its lavish eight-bedroom interior, the property has a spa building with a cold plunge pool and air-conditioned car showroom. The beautiful private swimming pool, sunken bar, and barbecue area are perfect for entertaining.

6. Villa, Palm Jumeirah, AED 57 Million

This villa is on one of the most private frond tips on the Palm. The private panoramic beachfront home allows beautiful views of Atlantis, the Burj Al Arab, and the skyline. The 11,000-square-foot villa comes with six bedrooms and glass doors that open out onto the private beach.

5. Villa, Palm Jumeirah, AED 58 Million

The beach lifestyle continues with this contemporary villa on the Palm. With a private pool and Jacuzzi, three balconies, and a breath-taking private beachfront, this 14,000-square-foot property is like coming home to a vacation. The frond-tip home also features views of Atlantis and the Burj Al Arab whilst ensuring the privacy of its residents.

4. Villa, Palm Jumeirah, AED 64 Million

From the modern design by architects who worked on the Burj Khalifa to the Washington palms imported from California, this custom villa on the Palm Jumeirah makes no compromises. The floor-to-ceiling outer glass walls afford stunning views of the Arabian Sea and Atlantis, while the private pool and beachfront create a personal sanctuary.

3. Villa, Palm Jumeirah, AED 80 Million

This luxury sea-front villa is set to cover 13,000 square feet, featuring one of the longest beachfronts on the Palm Jumeirah in a coveted M Tip location. Once finished, beautiful views of the Dubai Marina skyline and Palm Jumeirah crescent, a private infinity pool, and the work of the best design team will leave nothing to be desired.

2. Villa, Palm Jumeirah, AED 115 Million

This off-plan Ocean Waves custom villa on the Palm Jumeirah has one of the widest private beachfronts in the area and will feature panoramic views of the ocean, the Dubai Marina skyline, and beautiful sunsets over the Arabian Gulf. With a private pool, private Jacuzzi and private gym, this 14,412-square-foot villa will offer the best of everything.

1. Villa, Emirates Hills, AED 129.9 Million

This light and spacious villa in Emirates Hills embodies relaxation with its lush greenery and dedicated relaxation room. Bathed in natural light and featuring muted decor; comfort and liveability are at the heart of this home. The trees and water feature in the courtyard, indoor swimming pool and relaxing living spaces make this villa a true sanctuary.

For more information on this BLACKBOOK feature, please specify which property and send us a confidential inquiry with the secure form below: Your name: (required):

Your email: (required):

Add your message here:

Are you human? Please enter the CAPTCHA code below:



By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media and LUXHABITAT