The Dalmore celebrates master distiller with special whisky

Scottish distillery The Dalmore is releasing a special 50-year old whisky to celebrate an anniversary of the same age for its master distiller, along with a video to show consumers how it was done.

To continue with the theme of 50, The Dalmore 50 Year Old is priced at £50,000, or roughly $53,202 at current exchange. The special whisky celebrates the 50th anniversary of master distiller Richard Patterson’s work in the industry.

“This is a special year for me so I chose to finesse this whisky in a Champagne cask, as this magnificent drink is synonymous with celebratory occasions,” said Richard Paterson, master distiller at The Dalmore. “Bringing the champagne together with Matusalem oloroso sherry and port is perhaps the greatest example to date of our ability to innovate in both maturation and cask finishing while preserving the signature flavors of The Dalmore.”

Shot for success

The Dalmore will be selling a special whisky, which started the aging process in 1966 in American white oak exBourbon casks. After 37 years, the whisky was then transferred to Matusalem oloroso sherry casks, and again in 2012 to Port Colheita pipes.

Once the aging process was complete, in January of 2016 the whisky was put into Bourbon barrels and then in November, finessed in Domaine Henri Giraud Champagne casks for 50 days before bottling.

The Dalmore 50 Year Old features tasting notes such as caramelized orange segments, vanilla pods and sweet sultanas. The featured palate is tangy thick cut marmalade, roasted coffee and moist chocolate cake with a crushed almonds, black morello cherries and soft licorice finish.

Mr. Patterson has narrated a film on social media to give consumers a look into how the whisky was made and what his inspiration was. He wanted to celebrate his 50 years in the whisky industry with something special, thus the Dalmore 50 Year Old was born.

Throughout the short film, Mr. Patterson explains how he selected each barrel to house the whisky.

The Dalmore 50 Year Old is bottled in specially created decanters made by Baccarat, which fit into a case designed by furniture makers at Linley.

Dalmore innovations

The Scottish distillery also recently explored the savoir-faire of the luxury hospitality industry with a multiple part video series.

To showcase what luxury hospitality entails, The Dalmore partnered with three industry leaders. Each of the partnered establishments are renowned in Paris and underscore the “exceptional passion, dedication and skill that is required to create exemplary experiences” (see more).

The Dalmore also shared the tasting notes of its DFS Group-exclusive whisky on social media to generate additional interest following the spirit’s launch. The distillery partnered with the LVMH-owned luxury travel retailer in November 2015 to release a limited-edition whisky to appeal to DFS wealthy consumers.

Airport retail is surging as many consumer opt to take advantage of duty-free purchasing while traveling abroad (see more).

“This whisky is exceptional, as are the luxurious and sophisticated finishes applied by the craftsmen at Domaine Henri Giraud, Baccarat, Linley and Hamilton & Inches,” Mr. Paterson said. “They are true masters of their art and it is a pleasure to have worked with them to bring the 50 year old to life in such a magnificent way.”

By Courtesy Luxury Daily