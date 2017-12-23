The Ferrari 458 MM Speciale is a Gorgeous One-Off Creation

If you have the money, exotic car makers will go to great lengths to make your purchase unique. Case in point: the Ferrari 458 MM Speciale.

Ferrari has revealed the unique supercar during its very first shakedown run at the the brand’s Fiorano test track, showing off its fresh new look. The brand has made the lines on the car sharper, while black-painted A-pillars help to blend the windshield and side windows, creating a massive ‘visor’ effect up front reminiscent of the 1984 Ferrari GTO.

A white Bianco Italia paintjob with Italian flag colored stripes also provides much of the visual appeal, painted onto aluminum and carbon fiber body panels. A new side air scoop is one of the largest aerodynamic changes and also adds a new distinct style. The side intakes allow for more engine bay cooling, compensating the different rake of the rear end.

Unique wheels, revised lights and even an enhanced audio system on the inside are also part of this totally bespoke package. Cioccolate leather and white stitching completes the luxury interior.

Ferrari didn’t even bother telling us how much the car costs, because you can’t have one anyways.

Courtesy Luxury4Play