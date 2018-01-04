The HondaJet is an all-new, unique private jet

The Hondajet is an entirely new and unique private jet, first imagined by Honda’s Michimasa Fujino who sketched out a design based on a Ferragamo stiletto

The HondaJet’s striking design meant that we couldn’t pass up the chance to test it out on a quick flight down to Cornwall. The over-the-wing engine mounts, low wing with massive winglets and the elegant sweeping nose means that this entirely fresh design stands out wherever it goes. No other private jet looks as interesting or as different as this.

Inside, there are seven seats with space for up to six passengers and one crew member, with one of your passengers being lucky enough to sit up in the cabin. It’s definitely a light jet, but it feel noticeably less cramped and more airy than older generations of light jets: that might be thanks to the design which takes most of the engine components out of the fuselage.

It’s got enough range (1,223 nautical miles) to get almost anywhere in western Europe in one hop and the speed to get there in a couple of hours at its 422 knot cruising speed. It’s also got a cruising altitude high enough to fly above most commercial traffic, which meant we could skip down to Newquay in about 40 minutes from Luton. The HondaJet is one of the most interesting and capable small private jets available today.

Courtesy British GQ