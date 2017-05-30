The Hotel Brunelleschi of Florence awarded top luxury boutique hotel worldwide

VIAREGGIO (VERSILIA – TUSCANY) – On Monday 22nd, in Washington, D.C., at the residence of the Belgian ambassador to the United States of America, the prestigious Luxury Travel Advisor Awards of Excellence, annually awarded by Luxury Travel Advisor magazine, an international reference point for luxury tourism, were presented to this year’s winners.

Top Luxury Boutique Hotel Worldwide was recognized the Hotel Brunelleschi of Florence, part of the same group of the Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte in Viareggio (LU), renowned venue for corporate events thanks to both the wide disposability of fully equipped conference rooms and the incomparable Versilian atmosphere.

The award was withdrawn by General manager Mr. Claudio Catani. The selection and assignment procedure certifies the level of the prize as well as the quality of the facilities that get it. Every year, the advisory board of the magazine, an invitation-only panel of influential travel advisors, appoints the nominees for all the categories. It is then up to the readers, i.e. the end-users, to pick up the winners.

The award at the Brunelleschi attests to the utmost excellence of the hotel, recognized at the highest international level, and, as Claudio Catani says, “it is indirectly highlighting the Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte as well, which, on the basis of the same corporate values, has developed a strong capacity for business tourism, culminating in one of the most renowned conference and incentive offers in the world”.

By Theodore Koumelis Courtesy Travel Daily News