The Inaugural 2018 MICHELIN guide Bangkok debuts with 17 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

The results for the first MICHELIN guide Bangkok has just been released, with 17 new restaurants given the distinction of one and two Michelin stars in total. There are no three Michelin-starred restaurants in this inaugural selection.

The three restaurants with two Michelin stars are Gaggan, where chef-owner Gaggan Anand signs off his dishes with a creative combination of textures and spices; Le Normandie in The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, which has been around in 1958 and serves refined French cuisine; as well as Mezzaluna in Lebua Hotel, a restaurant that focuses on European cuisine executed with Japanese precision.

Street food also finds a place in this year’s starred selection, as Jay Fai is given the distinction of one Michelin star. The modest street food stall is known for its tiny open kitchen where tasty crab curries, dry congee and crab omelettes are cooked over homemade charcoal stoves as homage to a 70-year-old long tradition.

Other one Michelin-starred restaurants such Bo.lan, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, Chim by Siam Wisdom are also recognised for their takes on traditional Thai cuisine. International cuisine is also recognised in the other one-starred restaurants, such as Ginza Sushi Ichi, Sühring (where twin brothers Mathias and Thomas Sühring dish out their interpretation of modern German cooking), L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain, Elements and Savelberg.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com