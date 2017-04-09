The King of Cool goes green

Even posthumously, The King of Cool’s influence extends into modern day luxury.

In his heyday, Steve McQueen was synonymous with fast cars and sexy watches. From Mustangs to Porsche’s, the actor had a real love affair with powerful machines on and off the screen. We wonder if Mr. McQueen would embrace the current Eco-friendly technological trends charging through the auto industry.

When it comes to high performance electric cars, TESLA threw down the gauntlet with it’s Ludicrous Mode equipped Model S luxury sedan proving that it is possible to engineer an electrically powered driver’s car. A company in Austria has taken the concept a step further and successfully combined that higher performance technology with iconic vintage design.

In the 1971 film LeMans, Steve McQueen drove a bright yellow Porsche 910 to 6th place in the 1967 running of the storied race. Kreisel Electric GmbH has updated the racer and replaced it’s original gasoline engine with it’s own unique electrical power plant and high performance transmission system.

The updated propulsion and gearing for the aptly renamed EVEX 910e results in a 0-100 km/h time of an astonishing 2.4 seconds, a top speed of around 300 km/h and a real world usable range of 350 kilometers.

“With the first purchasable electronic Kreisel car, our company is entering into a new phase,” Markus Kreisel – Courtesy Bloomberg

With these performance numbers, the EVEX 910e is a hair quicker than the fastest TESLA Model S outfitted with Ludicrous Mode. And it’s a pure performance play as the vintage/high tech Porsche will be priced at over 1 million Euros.

High tech meets high cool in a ‘turnkey’ package for driving enthusiasts. A limited amount of 910 chassis are available and the EVEX 910e should become a highly sought after ‘pioneering’ sports car for collectors looking to ‘early adopt’.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media / Images courtesy Bloomberg