The Lamborghini Urus is Going Racing, But Where?

The Urus SUV wants to prove it deserves to be a Lamborghini.

The Italian automaker has confirmed the Urus will compete in some form of motorsport, but hasn’t revealed where exactly it will be competing. According to Autocar, sources say an announcement is likely to come towards the end of this year. What we do know, however, is that the Urus will compete in a form of all-roads competition that can showcase its versatility.

“Lamborghini welcomes challenges, but whatever we do will be quite different from other brands,” said Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali. “We will choose a form of competition intended only for our class of vehicle. Our car has many faces. You can enjoy its beauty, it is very fast on the track, very fast off road and very fast on gravel. We will choose something that combines all of these things.”

Unlike the Bentley Bentayga however, it doesn’t appear the Lamborghini Urus plans on competing at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Lamborghini has denied it will follow Bentley to Pikes Peak, but it did acknowledge how the Bentayga does at the event will provide Lamborghini with a benchmark.

