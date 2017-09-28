The largest luxury resort in Africa is being built, complete with its own airport

If you’re thinking of heading to Africa in 2020, a huge new luxury resort will open in Zanzibar that you may wish to check out. Spread over 3756 acres, the Zanzibar Amber Resort will have five hotels, a tropical aqua park, East Africa’s first signature golf course and an underwater restaurant and nightclub.

If you plan to vacation there, there are five international hotels to choose from, including the Ritz Carlton. If you’d like to make it a more permanent thing, there is also a range of premium residency options. These extend from penthouse condominiums to beachside villas and private islands.

According to owners Pennyroyal (Gibraltar), the residences offer the first opportunity for non-citizens to have access to holiday homes in Zanzibar. There will be 1914 luxury three- to five-bedroom villas, and 3440 luxury and penthouse one- to four-bedroom apartments.

If you’re planning on flying or sailing into the luxury resort, it will have its own airport and deep water marina to facilitate you. There’ll be plenty to do in your spare time as there’s a facility for super yachts and a souk for shopping and you swim with turtles in the sea. Sports are catered for too as the resort, which describes itself as a “luxury tropical community,” will have an equestrian centre and an international polo club. If you become ill, there will be medical facilities for residents and visitors and a private international school for children.

The first residential property is planned to open this year, and the golf course and several of the hotels in 2019. It is expected that the first phase will be completed by 2020. For further information, check out the website here.

By Andrea Smith Courtesy Lonely Planet