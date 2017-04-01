The Lowell, New York reopens following renovations

Following a three-year, $25 million renovation, the Lowell Hotel in New York has reopened its doors on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. London-based architect Mark Pinney and designer Michael S. Smith collaborated on the 74-room hotel’s luxurious facelift. Smith was previously tapped to reimagine the Lowell’s penthouse in 2006.

The revamped lobby offers a bold arrival experience with architectural elements such as vaulted ceilings and marble columns accented by etched glass work and alabaster chandeliers. Individual blue and white marble blocks sourced from a quarry in Botticino, Italy span the floors.

Onsite F&B options including the Majorelle, Jacques, and the Club Room each received upgrades as well. Jacques boasts an Art Deco-style reminiscent of the 1920s with metal-framed doors lined with panes of mirror and glass, embossed leather wall panels, and French Oak woodwork. Fecund flora, fountains, and a fireplace are outfitted in the glass-covered garden, while the Club Room’s inviting lounge atmosphere is complete with handcrafted crown moldings, French Oak parquet floors, and handpainted paneling.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com