The Luxurious Beach Resort In Southern Asia

InterContinental Bali Resort is proud to be announced as the winner of the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards 2017. The resort has been voted as the “Luxury Beach Resort” Regional Winner: Southern Asia.

The World Luxury Awards was established in 2006 as a recognised global organisation providing luxury hotels with recognition for their world class facilities and for the service excellence provided to their guests. The aim of the awards is to encourage and raise service standards within the luxury hotel industry. Voting is based on facilities and service excellence, with the votes cast by hotel guests.

InterContinental Bali Resort is blessed with tropical landscape framed by a white sand beach that simply lends itself to be an ideal destination and affairs of the heart. Bali is renowned for its legendary sunsets, and in the late afternoons a daily ritual takes place as hundreds of residents and visitors make their way to the beaches on the west coast to farewell the sun as it sets behind the horizon. One of the finest places to catch the sunset is Sunset Beach Bar & Grill at InterContinental Bali Resort. This casual, alfresco beachfront bar offers a refreshingly unpretentious, ‘toes-in-sand’ informality, fanned by ocean breezes and with the best front-row seats to unparalleled 180-degree sunset views across Jimbaran Bay. With its top-notch service, Sunset Beach Bar & Grill provides a variety of open-air seating arrangements: sit-up bar stools at the thatched-roof central bar and serving station, or scattered across the sand bank, a series of beach-facing tables and chairs, bean bags and private cabanas – all shaded by mature trees.

Mr. Michael Koth, General Manager of InterContinental Resort Bali, said, “I am delighted that our Resort has received yet another prestigious award, honouring the hard work, commitment and success of our team, and serving as a reminder that InterContinental Bali Resort is Bali’s ultimate luxury beach resort.” This is the one of the several accolade bestowed upon the resort recently.

Courtesy InterContinental Bali Resort