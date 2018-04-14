The Luxury Handbag Brand To Have On Your Radar In 2018

Added bonus? It’s the brainchild of three savvy Australians.

What does it take for a brand to break through the noise in the famously fickle world of fashion? It’s a question Espie Roche founders Hermione Underwood and Alexandra and Airlie Hamilton—Australian expats living in London—asked themselves when they first devised the idea of starting a line of luxury handbags. “Hermione had been exploring the idea of creating a luxury brand made exlusively in Italy,” says Alexandra. “When we met it became immediately apparently we shared an aesthetic vision, and were able to each bring something different and valuable to the table.” Two years later, Espie Roche has officially launched. The brand’s core offering is handbags in luxury Italian leathers and precious skins, created by the country’s best artisans, yet offered at a more competitive price than the established luxury fashion houses.

“It took an immense amount of time to develop relationships with Italy’s top manufacturers because we wanted to work with the best,” says Underwood, who has spent time as a brand consultant and is co-founder of jewellery brand Atelier Romy. “As you can imagine, luxury Italian craftsmanship is steeped in history and most businesses are still family run, now working exclusively with the world’s leading fashion brands. We had to balance the line between being patient and persistent to score a position at their tables and be considered as clients.” This “quality obsession” meant the girls were often jetting between Pisa and Florence in a Fiat 500, attending trade shows, meeting with artisans and trying to secure meetings with key factories. As for the design process, the bags were inspired by both Underwood and Hamilton’s mothers—both of whom have sizable luxury handbag collections. In fact, the brand’s name is a combination of both Hermione and Alexandra and Airlie’s mothers’ maiden names. “Our mothers have been a huge inspiration to us throughout this process, we were really inspired by the pieces they had saved to hand down to us, and this always brought us back to the idea of precious skins, classic design and minimal branding.”