The luxury wellness category reaches the retail level

Wellness and health are current luxury travel trends that are driving the market. Affluent travelers continue to shell out dollars for experiences that nourish the body as well as the soul. Demand for such experiences extends beyond the trip themselves and wealthy consumers want to continue that wellness kick back at home.

A Qatari business man has recognized the trend has launched a first of its kind luxury retail operation to cater to those wants and needs. Read on:

Unique Luxury Retail Concept Opens In Qatar

First of its kind worldwide, Pharmakeia – luxury wellness boutique has opened its doors at one of the prime locations in Doha – Pearl Qatar property development.

Doha, Qatar, 20th of December, 2016: Pharmakeia, a luxury wellness boutique is now open at the Pearl Qatar development located in the heart of Doha. Renowned international luxury brands as well as niche unique organic and natural products are sold at the store with an equal emphasis on wellness, healthcare, and pharmaceutical offerings. Designed to delight and impress, the wellness and beauty sanctuary will allow its visitors to experience VIP treatment at any stage of their shopping journey.

“As the world of luxury is evolving, so is the customer. We are bringing the beauty and wellness experience to a new level by providing sophisticated shoppers with unmatched and unique treatment. The team of international experts at Pharmakeia will ensure that our clients receive a personalized approach and an exclusive opportunity to be pampered at every stage of their shopping journey”, says Rashad Al Moosa, CEO and Founder of Pharmakeia.

“Pharmakeia is by definition a global concept that starts its journey in the Middle East. We believe that Qatar is the best place for our brand inception, as it provides us with a unique and diverse customer base from a multitude of nations and cultures. The Qatari consumer has one of the highest expectations in the world from a luxury and quality service”, adds Rashad Al Moosa.

Pharmakeia sells a variety of premium skin, hair and child care products, as well as perfumery, men’s products, hygiene and pharma offerings. All the goods are based on organic or natural ingredients. A high-end selection of brands can be found at the store featuring haircare products formerly exclusive to salons, as well as luxury beauty brands such as La Prairie, Alissi Bronte, Burberry, Moschino, Balmain and many more.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media / Pharmakeia