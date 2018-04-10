The Marly, a Beachfront Luxury Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa

When planning a luxury trip to Cape Town, South Africa, you may be interested in staying at The Marly. The Marly is a 5-star luxury boutique hotel situated in the trendy neighborhood of Camps Bay, South Africa. Although this is a beachfront hotel, it is so hidden, that you would hardly know it exists. It is truly a ‘hidden gem’, in a very busy, trendy area. The Marly is a bright and alluring luxury boutique hotel that rolls out the red carpet for its guests. No, really, they roll out the red carpet. Everyone who stays here is made to feel like a celebrity, deserving of the red carpet treatment. What a great start to a truly wonderful hotel experience.

The Marly is a wonderful way to escape from the busy city. It offers guest everything they could possibly want or need while on vacation. The location is perfect. It sits at the top of the popular Camps Bay Promenade where you will find plenty of dining options just downstairs. It is also located within walking distance of specialty shops, coffee shops, curios, café’s, art galleries, a supermarket, and ATM’s.

One of the best things about The Marly is it views. The Atlantic Ocean is just a couple of feet from the entrance to the Promenade, while the Twelve Apostles Mountain faces the rear of the hotel. A stay at The Marly is in line for the most discerning traveler, as it certainly will not disappoint.

Stylish and Sophisticated

There is absolutely no denying that it is one of the most stylish boutique hotels in Camps Bay, South Africa. This is saying a lot, as there are plenty of boutique hotel options in the area. The hotels décor consists of pristine white leather furnishings complemented by touches of chrome accent pieces. It is a very bright and airy hotel. Guest receive unobstructed views of either the mountains or the sea. The hotel is adorned with lovely chandelier lighting that adds a touch of sophistication to the hotel’s modern design aesthetics.

Its 11 suites are spacious with beautiful marble and chrome bathrooms that provide further interest to the already impressive suite. A full wall of glass gives the bathroom the illusion of being larger than it is. The suites are somewhat reminiscent of where you would expect a rock star to stay. While the level of luxury is not over-the-top, its décor and special touches are artfully and meticulously laid out.

Flat screen televisions, iPod docking stations, Nespresso machines, 24-hour room service, complimentary WIFI, complimentary refreshment bar, butler service, and a scrumptious breakfast at la Belle Bistro & Bakery are all offered to guests. Everything about this hotel is special. It is truly a hotel deserving of praise, as it stands out from the pack. The Marley is what luxury is all about!

By Dawn Wilson Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media