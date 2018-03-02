The Most Expensive, Collectable Firearms in the World

From Cornershot rifles to the Derringer that was used in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, firearms collectors will pay a premium to own the world’s most expensive guns. But displaying these weapons as fine art to show off to the masses will require a handsome sum to do so.

While not as expensive as the antique guns we’ll cover here, the Cornershot can typically fetch a handsome $3,500. Indeed, it’s not every day you see a rifle that can sight and fire around a corner.

These days, however, modern guns are being designed to produce less kickback and barrel rise while firing. Plus, the use of advanced material like carbon fiber is making guns lighter and stronger. Which new design will turn into a collectible investment? Only time can tell.

Today’s most popular guns won’t cost you as much as the desirable works of art we have listed below, but they’re certainly still worth owning.

OK Corral Survivor

Believed to have been used by Wyatt Earp during the 1881 shootout at the OK Corral, the Colt .45-caliber revolver fetched $225,000 at auction in April 2014. However, much controversy about Earp’s gun remains to this day. Some historians believe Erap wasn’t in possession of this gun at the OK Corral, while others say it couldn’t have been any other gun, because Earp would never have parted with it. Either way, imagine adding this piece of history to your collection.

Bob “The Coward” Ford

In 1882, a gang of American outlaws featuring Jesse James and his brother Frank James was finally defeated. The notable 19th-century James Gang terrorized Kansas and Missouri for more than two decades after the Civil War. However, it was Robert Ford, a member of the James Gang who hoped to collect the bounty on Jesse James’ head, who used his .44-caliber Smith & Wesson to shoot him in the back. In 2003, this heavily used firearm fetched a hefty $350,000 price.

The Fox Gun Company Shotgun

Imagine displaying a shotgun you just purchased for $862,500. That was the selling price in 2010 for Teddy Roosevelt’s special-made shotgun. The Fox Gun Co., made this special order gun for Roosevelt to be used during a 1909 safari after he left office. Roosevelt reportedly killed more than 11,000 animals with his shotgun, including six rare white rhinos now on display in American museums.

Revolutionary Pistols

Given to Andrew Jackson sometime after 1799, then bequeathed back to the family of the original owner, Marquis de Lafayette, this pair of pistols were used by George Washington. Washington’s Saddle Pistols were bought by the Richard King Mellon Foundation in 2002 for $1.9 million and were last known to be on display at Fort Ligonier in Pennsylvania.

Today’s modern handguns are a tad bit lower in price compared to the historically significant firearms mentioned here, but are still nonetheless worth the investment. Futuristic designs and materials will not only make great conversational display pieces, but will also add to the artistic value of any collection.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media