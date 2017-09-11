The ‘must see’ boats at 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival

This September marks a very special anniversary for the Cannes Yachting Festival as it celebrates its 40th year in elegant, luxurious surroundings in the sparkling bay of Cannes. Taking place from 12th to 17th September 2017, the Cannes Yachting Festival has been the first to take place in the international yachting calendar since 1977 and therefore forefront in showcasing the highest number of new model launches and innovative designs.

Recognised as one of the most important international boating events and Europe’s largest in-water show, the Cannes Yachting Festival is known for its eclecticism and the wealth of vessels presented in a range of sizes. Once again, the show will offer a spectacular range of models and will feature new motorboats, catamarans, sailing boats and tenders, setting the Cannes Yachting Festival apart from its competition.

Pardo 43

The PARDO 43 will be launched at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2017 where it will make its world debut. The PARDO 43 has been created for sophisticated owners who are looking for the best on the market with an exclusive design and finish, and want a luxurious day boat, a support boat, or a toy tender for fun-loving recreation. PARDO 43 has plain of features that makes the difference in his segment.

PARDO YACHTS, a new brand from the Cantiere del Pardo shipyard, is a design in its own right. It has been developed by a dedicated business unit responsible for the design, production and sales strategies

Solarwave 64 Cruiser

Over 19 metres in length, designed by the well-known yachting experts Solarwave Yachts, this solar powered cruiser offers a light weight bionic design with structurally integrated furniture and emits zero emission. Solarwave yachts have developed a system that reduces the operation-hours of diesel engines making it simpler, with less maintenance and less cost, granting more luxury, comfort and greater reliability. The model offers either 4,5 or 6 luxury cabins and a garage for water toys.

Neel 51

The Neel 51 luxury trimaran, which will debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, maintains a sleek and sporty silhouette with reversed bows. The trimaran features an innovative Volvo 75 hp sail drive. With extensive living areas featuring panoramic windows, the Neel 51 offers magnificent uninterrupted views. Perfect for outdoor entertaining with a comprehensively equipped galley including grill, sink and fridge. The Neel 51 accommodates up to ten guests over six spacious cabins consisting of one master suite on the main deck, and five guest cabins on the lower deck.

Azimut 35 Metri

The Azimut 35 Metri is superior construction at its finest. Built from pure carbon fibre, she boasts the largest extending terrace on the market. Coupled with two big beach clubs in the stern and the bow and the option to add an additional sundeck on a third level, she is the pinnacle of luxury. Designers Achille Salvagni and Stefano Righini have meticulously created special furnishings that enhance and embellish the beautiful interior.

Pirelli 1900

The 1900 vessel is based on the design of their 1400, featuring a slender hull measuring 61 ft (18.5 m) long, by 16.4 ft (5 m) wide. In the typical fashion of these Pirelli watercrafts, each inflatable rubber tube is adorned with a tire tread. The ‘1900’ is still designed to feel sporty, despite being the largest Pirelli boat to date. It features a carbon-fiber roof, and twin 800 hp (597 kW) engines with surface-piercing propellers – letting the boat deliver a maximum speed of 45 knots (83 km/h) in ideal conditions. The recommended cruising speed is a more leisurely 30 knots (56 km/h).

The 1900 was designed by Tecnorib, a company that has been working with Pirelli since 2005. The 1900 also sees a new signature feature for the Pirelli RIB range with the tread pattern of the brand’s wet tyre used in track races appearing on the inflatable tubes in “celebration of Pirelli’s expertise in … extremely wet conditions”.

Dufour Exclusive 63

This magnificent 63-foot yacht offers all the comfort of luxury equipment, combined with innovative cutting-edge functionalities. Never before has cruising been so synonymous with pleasure and relaxation. The cockpit of the Dufour Exclusive 63 was designed to have several separate spaces on board and to integrate cutting-edge functionalities worthy of the largest yachts. This 18-meter yacht notably offers an exterior galley as standard equipped with a gas barbecue, sink and fridge. The bow of the Dufour

Exclusive 63 offers a large additional living space and is equipped with two integrated deckchairs. The stern platform is perfect for relaxing and sunbathing and lengthens the cockpit by 1.5 meters. The helms are positioned at the stern to keep the relaxation area separate from the control area. Passengers can therefore fully relax on the cockpit’s long seats. They will without doubt also appreciate the fantastic sunbathing area located at the stern, ensuring optimum comfort when anchored, along with some other surprise features.

Evo 43 WA

After Evo 43’, the daycruiser that has sealed the success of the Evo Yachts brand, the shipyard adds a new yacht to its collection to carry on the Opening rEVOlution: Evo WA. The standout feature of this second 13-meter motor yacht is the fact that you can move easily between the stern beach area and the bow by ‘walking around’ the helm station. This characteristic, which gives the yacht its name and is borrowed from the world of fishing boats, is masterfully integrated in the elegant and contemporary style that is a distinctive feature of the Evo Yachts collection. Evo WA, like the previous model, is fitted with the original feature that has made this innovative ‘Made in Italy’ day cruiser so famous: the “XTension” stern sidewalls that can be opened hydraulically in less than 30 seconds by simply tapping a touchscreen. This increases the space in the beach area by 40%, turning it into a sea terrace covering over 25 square meters, something usually only offered by boats more than twice the size.

428 Gladiator

The 428 Gladiator is fast, from 40 to 52 knots depending on the engine package, dry, and will take you anywhere in the utmost comfort. The high tech construction process using only the best components and equipment’s makes it THE day cruiser “par excellence”.

The outdoor space makes it the ideal platform for family and friends cruising; from its large aft walk- around sun pad hiding the Seabobs® garage, its external dining area and lounge sofas fore of the helm station, everything has been designed for fun and safety with a true luxury feeling. The 428 Gladiator is the smallest boat ever built by our Iconic Shipyard, Canados

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com