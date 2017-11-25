The New Aston Martin Vantage is Nearly Sold Out Already

The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage has been met with huge fanfare, with nearly the entire production run for the first model year having already sold out.

According to Bloomberg, Aston Martin has already sold 80 percent of the Vantage models it will be able to build during the vehicle’s first year of production. That came directly from the mouth of Aston Martin CEO (and newly christened GT4 podium finisher) Andy Palmer, though the 54-year old exec declined to specify volumes. Palmer said the new Vantage was designed to appeal to a younger, more hip crowd than its previous models – and it’s apparently worked out quite well.

“Most of our production for next year is already sold out,” Palmer told Bloomberg.

“What we’ve tried to do with Vantage is make it aspirationally younger, cooler, better,” he added.

On Wednesday, Aston Martin reported its fourth straight profitable quarter and its first-ever profitable year for over a decade. It reported a £22m ($29m) pre-tax profit for the first nine months of the year, a massive improvement over the £124m ($165m) loss it reported one year earlier. This performance was driven by strong demand for the DB11, along with sales of the high-priced, limited edition Vanquish Zagato model variants. So far this year, it has sold a total of 3,330 cars.

Buyers of the new Vantage who managed to place an early order for the car should get their vehicles in the first-quarter of 2018. The automaker has already launched an online configurator for the car, allowing prospective buyers (or window shoppers) to customize the Vantage to their liking.

Courtesy Luxury4Play