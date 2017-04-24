The Next Top 5 Up-And-Coming Luxury Travel Destinations

Whether you’re planning a honeymoon or a simple family vacation, you have to go big. Yes, some of the most famous and popular travel destinations like Paris, Rome or Las Vegas are always good options, but what about something completely unexpected yet equally thrilling? Discovering a new continent is never boring, so for your next trip, pick a place you’ve never visited before. Moreover, pick one that’s yet to become popular and be the first to discover its luxurious charms. Here are five such destinations you must visit as soon as possible.

Luxurious Norwegian fjords

Scandinavia has always attracted travelling aficionados as a region of great food and amazing wilderness. However, in the past few years, it seems that Norway’s became the destination everyone wishes to visit. The reason for this craze is unclear and it can be pretty much anything from the rise of black metal to the popularity of the royal family – or maybe it’s the world-wide success of Karl Ove Knausgaard? Whatever the reason, Norway is undoubtedly the place anyone seeking luxurious travelling wants to experience. The towns are perfect for modern flâneurs, while the hotels offer some of the best accommodation in the world. Finally, keep in mind that Norwegian mountain tourism is reaching new heights – no pun intended – so you should definitely investigate it.

Luxurious Texas oases

Just because people associate Texas with Wild West, it doesn’t mean it still looks that way. The USA is full of luxurious places and sights you must visit at least once in your lifetime, but very few states can offer the plethora of options Texas can. From the desert, you could explore for days and days to urban areas of Dallas, Austin or San Antonio, and everything in between. These three great cities, together with Houston, for instance, are the center of Texas’ entertainment, cultural and artistic scene, with concerts, festivals and sporting events happening time and again. Simultaneously secluded and metropolitan, this state will give you all the luxury you need.

Luxurious Kanazawa peace

Lots of travelers perceive Japan as a kind of an isolated and old-fashioned place, but it’s just as luxurious as any other modern place in the world. Kanazawa, for example, isn’t as flashy as Tokyo, but can offer just as much and more. This up-and-coming destination is still waiting to be discovered by millions of tourists, so make sure to check it out. Connected to Tokyo with a direct ultra-speed train, it’s accessible to anyone who’s interested in Japan’s rich heritage and wishes to stay at some of the best hotels in the world.

Luxurious Near East beaches

Despite being infamous, the Near East could easily be the most adequate place you should visit this season. It’s definitely time to shift the paradigm and make this region popular. And if you’re a fan of the beach, you’re in for a treat. No matter which country you pick, the beaches you’ll end up on are simply amazing – the contrast of white sand and clear sea is one of the most special images you’ll ever see. Additionally, some of them seem to become more and more popular year after year. Turkey, for instance, is the 6th most popular tourist destination in the world and you must witness its mixture or modern and traditional for yourself.

A luxurious Australian weekend

Despite its remoteness, Australia has always been a tourist magnet, and this trend has been even more visible in the past decade. The only thing more popular than Australia’s luxurious hotels are the planes ready to take millions of tourists to the Land Down Under. If you opt for Sydney, for example, you’ll be able to enjoy a fun weekend filled with activities – from sightseeing and paragliding to scuba diving and walking around the city. Of course, be sure to rest and don’t forget an extremely popular delightful weekend breakfast in Sydney – it’s a must-try activity you will surely find worth the trip.

Other options

As you can see, luxurious places are becoming increasingly popular, which is why modern travelers always check the level of class and elegance a particular city can offer them. Some of the other up-and-coming destinations you should look into include Cuba, Oman, South Africa and Rwanda, so make your choice as soon as possible and enjoy the holiday of a lifetime.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media