The NoMad SoHo New York unveils new penthouse

The NoMad SoHo New York has announced a redesigned luxury penthouse. The tallest building in Manhattan’s fashionable SoHo district, the hotel’s new 1,100-square-foot signature suite with 1,000-square-feet of outdoor terrace space will showcase unparalleled views of the New York skyline and an all-new modern design.

Located on the hotel’s top 25th floor, the interior of the penthouse will provide customizable space in its open, airy living room that will feature a wet bar and kitchenette.

The suite will also feature one master bedroom, full bath and powder room. Expansive skyline views will be showcased throughout, with floor-to-ceiling windows presented in each room, including wraparound windows in the large rainfall shower highlighting Midtown’s sights.

Open-air terrace space will be available in two separate patios. The 250 square-foot north patio will offer sights of Hudson River and Midtown while the 750 square-foot south wraparound patio will boast views of Hudson River, Brooklyn Bridge, the Financial District including One World Trade Center, also known as Freedom Tower. The outdoor patios will mimic an observation deck that captures everything that is amazing in Manhattan.

The penthouse will offer customized, high-end furniture throughout and a neutral color scheme that aligns with the incoming natural light. Dark wood décor will be highlighted along with custom leather wall panels and large 24×48 inch floor tiles. Guests will also enjoy an iPad controlled electronic, sound, temperature, television, lighting and blinds system. The AV system features Lutron controlled motorized shades and dimmers, Sonos Connect music speaker system, Amazon Echo powered by Volara voice-based guest engagement solution “Alexa,” Sony televisions and Ecobee thermostats.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com