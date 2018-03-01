The Peninsula Beverly Hills completes renovation of its rooms and suites

The Peninsula Beverly Hills announced the completion of its four month-long redesign, including 195 updated guest rooms—38 of which are suites and 17 of which are private villas.

Guest rooms are now punctuated with floral-patterned drapery and bright accent pillows, as well as rich new furnishings, such as sofa beds and ottomans. Guest rooms, suites and spacious villas feature three new color palettes that complement the hotel’s lush tropical garden setting.

There’s a soft peach theme in standard and grand deluxe guest rooms that showcase classic Brunschwig & Fils tree-of-life-patterned window dressings and bed canopies, complemented by French-inspired checked bed skirts, coral-colored accents, pale champagne walls and Axminster wool carpets, while a second guest room color scheme features a blue and white palette inspired by Manuel Canovas floral window dressings and bed canopies.

Last but not least, an aqua, yellow and blue theme welcomes guests staying in the deluxe suites, California suites, superior suites and villas, with the window and canopy bed dressings featuring sumptuous large-scale prints of botanicals and pineapples, the international symbol of hospitality.

The hotel’s new furnishings also include updated functional in-room technology. Each room contains interactive digital bedside tablets that can be preset in 11 languages (English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese). These bespoke tablets, which can be found in all worldwide Peninsula hotels, control in-room functions at the touch of a button, including lighting, room temperature, access to restaurant menus, hotel services and more.

As of March 1, the Peninsula will also debut a new partnership with BMW of North America, which will offer guests the use of a BMW vehicle during their stay: the latest BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW X5 models. Guests wishing to use the hotel’s complimentary chauffeured service will be driven anywhere within the local Century City and Beverly Hills area, while those who wish to get behind the wheel will be offered the use of a complimentary BMW based on availability when booking through hotel services.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com