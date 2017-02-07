The Peninsula Paris: One of the world´s most romantic Valentine´s escape

For Valentine’s Day, The Peninsula Paris promises exclusive and bespoke experiences and amenities for couples.

The special offer ‘From Peninsula With Love’ includes the Daily American breakfast for two persons, a bottle of Champagne Deutz – cuvée Peninsula and sweets, a bouquet of roses and rose-petal turndown in the bathroom and a Love Cake with the message of your choice hidden inside to surprise your loved one.

In addition, we have tailored a unique experience with the famous jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels : enjoy a transfer from the hotel to the Van Cleef & Arpels boutiques in one of our MINI Cooper S Clubman. Upon your arrival, you will be greeted with champagne and macarons especially created for Van Cleef & Arpels. You will then discover the fascinating jeweller’s history and be invited to create your own jewel with the help of their gemmology experts.

If you are looking for Valentine’s Day gift ideas, the sweetest Valentine’s Day gift in only one click away.

