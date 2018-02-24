The Resort at Paws Up Debuts Luxurious Island Lodge

The Resort at Paws Up, a premier luxury ranch resort, offers memorable experiences and unforgettable adventures across its 37,000 acres of unspoiled Montana wilderness. This summer season, The Resort introduces a brand-new adventure with the addition of Paws Up’s new Island Lodge at Salmon Lake. Few places on earth are better suited for a day of frolicking in the water than an idyllic island situated in one of the most picturesque high-mountain glacier lakes in North America. Guests of Paws Up will have the opportunity to book a morning, afternoon or evening excursion of lake-based activities at the Island Lodge, complete with an adventure guide and an island butler and chef.

A brief 10-minute drive from The Resort, the Island Lodge includes a variety of water adventures and equipment, such as jet skiing, kayaking, paddleboarding, wakeboarding and waterskiing, along with access to fishing boats, sailboats and a water trampoline in a jaw-dropping setting. Guests can select from three sessions a day—morning, afternoon or evening—and enjoy three hours on the island. All sessions include signature cocktails utilizing local ingredients, culinary creations and complimentary beer and wine. Guests who select the evening session will also enjoy dinner and a live musical performance. Guests can also enjoy unlimited use of water toys and equipment. For those looking for an exclusive experience or even a stunning wedding venue, island buyouts are available.

The Island Lodge at Salmon Lake is bookable now and available as of Memorial Day weekend. Rate sessions per day start at $1,000 per family (up to eight people, two-family maximum). Larger groups may schedule private sessions with Concierge Services. Group buyout quotes are customized and rates start from $3,000 per session.

The Island Lodge at Salmon Lake is owned and operated under the Montana Educational Benefit Foundation (MEBF), a nonprofit, private organization. The foundation provides educational benefits to the state of Montana. This includes but is not limited to the support and sponsorship of scholastic events, seminars and publications.

Courtesy Luxury Travel Magazine