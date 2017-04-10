The Rise of the Luxury Car Market in 2017

many people know enough about them to speak authoritatively. If you want to become an expert, you have to follow trends and read the news, and one of the things you might notice is a constant rise of this market in the past decades. Therefore, here are a few considerations on this rise that might help you become an even greater expert.

The History

First of all, you need to go back in time and learn a thing or two. Not many people understand that luxury cars weren’t initially intended for today’s purposes and events like bachelor parties, graduations and trips to Las Vegas. Yes, they were always supposed to provide luxury and comfort, but they used to have a dash of class and elegance some of them lack nowadays. Just a quick look at a vintage Rolls-Royce that’s still as reliable as always tells you how prestigious these cars were from the beginning – and why they’re making their comeback in 2017.

The Rise and Fall – and Rise Again

After being trendy for the better part of the 20th century, luxury cars understandably became unpopular after the Great Recession of 2008. This turbulent period made a huge impact on this industry and models were sold at lower prices than usual. However, just like SUVs, these cars have been experiencing a new rise in popularity recently, and experts expect this trend to continue. Therefore, if you’re planning to get involved and purchase reliable luxury cars, keep this in mind and do it as soon as possible.

The Rise of Elegance

Luxury cars have always had two purposes – to look great and to get you from point A to point B. But, since you can get anywhere in almost any car, the former purpose becomes increasingly more important. All luxury cars turn heads no matter where you are – from a small town in the middle of nowhere to places like Monaco, Los Angeles or Abu Dhabi. And, if you’re driving something extra elegant and unusual, such as a small yet quite powerful Bugatti Chiron, you’re most definitely bound to become the talk of the neighborhood.

Owning, Leasing or Renting

Let’s face it – for people wealthy enough to rent luxury cars regularly, purchasing one might not be that big of a deal. These people generally love buying something extravagant and there’s nothing more extravagant than parking your own luxury car into your own garage. Nevertheless, renting is extravagant enough for some, which is why more people – surprisingly, a huge number of them is quite young – rent and lease them year after year. And if you’re planning to rent a luxury car, make sure it has everything you need – explore the options and find out more about the model you’re picking in order to be fully prepared for this experience.

How to Maintain It?

Speaking of getting to know your options beforehand, another issue you need to address is maintenance. Since a luxury car is quite different from what you usually drive, find out what needs to be done in order for it to remain as good as new. With the car repair and maintenance industry giving you lots of options – even too many in some cases! – you should be very careful when choosing what to use. When it comes to engine oils, for example, most people point out that Castrol engine oil is the most reliable option for any luxury car and something you should always have by your side. This affordable yet high quality product is going to make your vehicle runs smoothly all year long and your entire neighborhood will surely notice it.

What’s next?

A competitive market and a chance to earn serious money forces car manufacturers to think outside the box and always come up with something new in terms of luxury cars. Some of the things experts have predicted to happen this year go from Mercedes-Benz taking BMW’s leadership position to sales numbers going higher than ever before. However, it’s not all business and some luxury car manufacturers still think about the driver’s experience as well, which is something that will definitely get huge attention this year.

