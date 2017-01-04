The super-luxury Audi Q8 concept is coming to the Detroit Auto Show

We’ve known the Q8 was on the way since last May, and now we’ll get a better glimpse of the range-topping Audi SUV at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. The Q8 is, according to CEO Rupert Stadler, “a sporty Q derivative.” It also has the same phonetic pronunciation at the country of Kuwait.

To be clear, the vehicle coming to the Detroit show is the Q8 concept, so expect the standard treatment for thinly-disguised production cars like giant wheels and impossibly-small side mirrors. According to a leaked document from earlier this year, the production Q8 comes sometime in 2018.

Like most teasers for auto-show reveals, this one only gives us a rough idea of what the car will look like. In this case, that’s big, bold, and imposing. Or, as the press release states: “The octagonal Singleframe is considerably wider than that in Audi’s current production Q models. Enhancing the forward positioned stance, is dynamic three-dimensional sculpting.” We put the quote there to prove you can’t make this stuff up. The next sentence in the release says there are design elements reminiscent of the 1980’s Audi Quattro, which we consider a positive.

According to the latest press conference schedule, expect the Q8 concept to debut at 8:00 AM on Monday, January 9

By Michael Austin Courtesy AutoBlog

