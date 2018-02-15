The top trends for luxury travel marketing

Luxury travel rebounds from softer 2016

Global luxury travel resumed its growth trajectory for 2017 bouncing off a disappointing previous year. Economic stability and equity growth in key markets sent soul searching millennials back to their luxury travel providers to book those one in a lifetimes experiences.

2018 promises to be another big year for luxury travel and experiences as consumers are ready to spend. Luxury travel providers need to step up their marketing efforts to maximize opportunities in this up-trending market.

Drone marketing creates a new point of view

Flying remote control aircraft is not a new concept but the recent mainstreaming of drones has made this device one of the hottest ways to market luxury travel and experiences.

Back in the ‘old days’, travellers would pick up glossy brochures filled with bright images of potential destinations to choose their next vacation. Those images moved to the Internet as online travel research and purchasing has become the norm. Drone technology takes that imagery much further.

Drone photography has been used in real estate for many years as these quirky little machines fly overhead and capture beautiful and stunning angles of property that could not be easily accessed from the ground. Improvements to camera technology including 4K video makes this technology easily transferable to the travel market.

Owners and providers can now offer vivid images and video of their property or vacation rental that will invoke wanderlust to anyone who views them.

Professional quality drones range from $500 to $1000 which makes them an efficient and valuable tool in anyone’s marketing toolbox. Drones of this generation are so easy to use that indoor photography can also be completed with stunning picture and video quality.

Instagram your way around the world

Every business these days can benefit from social media marketing and travel professionals especially can increase their presence online and capture new business through social media channels.

The sheer visual nature of travel makes Instagram the best choice for owners and providers to market their properties and experiences. Users of Instagram flock to the platform to enjoy the eye candy and interact with image posters in a well laid out and easy to navigate app environment.

Luxury travel providers and property owners can get those coveted emotional responses by posting images and short video clips of locations and experiences while being able to engage their audience in real time. Responding to comments and 2 way conversations can easily lead increased inquiries and potential bookings.

Hiring a professional who understand the market

Luxury travel is one of those unique categories that can benefit from all facets of marketing. Print, online and social media engagement are some of the core marketing vehicles for travel and hiring a travel PR agency to handle marketing tasks can allow the provider to focus their resources on delivering the best possible products and services to their client.

Hiring an agency can also bring fresh perspective and ideas to the table. Most firms can offer some unique or proprietary marketing avenue as well as simplified turnkey marketing products.

Keeping up the momentum

2018 is positioned to be another great year for the luxury travel business and savvy travel providers and property owners know that the way to capitalize on a hot market is to crank up the marketing machine to max. A bigger presence in the marketplace means more bookings and a bigger bottom line.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media