The Ultimate in Backyard Accommodation: Misters, Lighting, Sound & More

Automation is in and rightfully so. Being able to click a button to pay your bills, dim your lights, turn up the volume on your tunes or whip up your morning joe is pretty phenomenal, when you think about it. So while you’re at it, why not automate your backyard, too? Read on for tips on how to make your backyard oasis a veritable haven of convenience and luxury.

Make People Comfortable

From wowing your guests with gorgeous fountains to keeping them comfortable with heaters and misters, consider all the components that can really bring your backyard into the 21st century.

Let’s start with misters to help keep you cool on summer evenings. There’s nothing worse than sweating through all your clothing, and misters will help keep you and your guests comfortable. Companies like Big Fogg can come and install all things misty from low-pressure fans and wall-mounted ceiling misters to patio misters. Installing a variety of these around your backyard hangout zone can be the perfect way to keep the party rolling. Conversely, if you’re more concerned with keeping yourself and your guests warm, install heaters throughout your yard, so guests enjoy your gardens and remain toasty warm.

Maintain Your Pool with Ease

We don’t have to tell you that having a pool and maintaining a pool are two different things. Make pool maintenance a breeze while also reducing the amount of times your pool boy has to make an appearance by managing chemical levels by getting an ORP/pH digital controller. InTheSwim.com sells the Rola-Chem Digital ORP/pH Controller, equipped with pH calibration and a redox sensor, so you no longer need to concern yourself with proper chemical levels — this unit automatically adjusts levels based on its readings. This leaves you with more time to entertain your guests and family.

Set the Mood With Lighting & Sound

Places that are lit with care and consideration for use of the space allow for better experiences. Consider the kind of experience you want to provide in your backyard. Are you looking to light up hard-to-reach corners or illuminate a path across the space?

Different lights enable different experiences. You may want to try out walkway lights to guide people serenely through your topiary garden and then have lampposts available at scenic portions of your yard to encourage interaction in these spaces. Check out these 22 landscape lighting ideas for inspiration. Additionally, you can set your lights to a timer, making it effortless to provide adequate lighting when necessary.

While you are working on setting the mood, you might want to consider setting up a speaker system that can handle the ambiance of your outdoor arena. Music can liven up any gathering and if you want the added benefit of using eco-friendly products that don’t require pesky, not to mention ugly cords, you may want to check out Eton’s solar-powered speakers that provide the perfect sound quality for the outdoors. These speakers also offer bluetooth pairing which can allow you to set the mood from all over your backyard.

Keeping the above tips in mind can really help take your already spectacular backyard to another level of awesome.

