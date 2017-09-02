The ultimate wrist candy: Finalists revealed for 17th annual Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve

The smartwatch revolution is in check these days as many luxury brands reports resurgences in their watch divisions. Smartwatches are cool and you can’t deny the important connectivity factor but a true luxury watch experience starts and ends with a finely engineered and beautifully finished mechanical watch.

The time has come to honor the best of the best in luxury timepieces and the 17th rendition of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve is on the horizon. This year’s edition is equally important as brands focus on putting the luxury back in luxury timepieces.

The 2017 show offers multiple venues internationally and will showcase the timepieces in major centers culminating to the winner’s announcements on November 8th in Geneva. Judges will evaluate the timepieces across 12 distinct watch categories for craftsmanship, engineering and experience.

Scroll through the gallery below for the categories and nominees:

Read the official press release below:

GRAND PRIX D’HORLOGERIE DE GENÈVE (GPHG) – 2017 official pre-selection

PRE-SELECTION

The Foundation of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève invites you to discover the 72 timepieces pre-selected by the jury for this 17th edition of the GPHG. The list is published today on our www.gphg.org website.

JURY

This summer, our independent jury comprising 28 multi-disciplinary experts of various nationalities and from diverse backgrounds completed the first round of voting. They have chosen six watches for each of the 12 categories in which the watches can compete: Ladies’ – Ladies’ High-Mech – Men’s – Chronograph – Tourbillon and Escapement – Calendar – Travel Time – Mechanical Exception – “Petite Aiguille” – Sports – Jewellery – Artistic Crafts.

AWARDS

The 72 pre-selected watches are competing to win one of the 15 prizes that will reward the best horological creations of the year 2017, including the prestigious “Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix.

The jury will convene at the start of November for the final selection, with voting take place behind closed doors and by secret ballot, under the supervision of a notary.

CEREMONY

The 2017 list of prize-winners will be announced on Wednesday November 8thon the occasion of the 17th award ceremony that will be held at the Théâtre du Léman in Geneva.

EXHIBITIONS AND MULTIPLE COLLABORATIVE ENDEAVOURS

The travelling exhibition presenting the 72 pre-selected watches will make its debut in MILAN (October 2nd to 4th) at the Palazzo Clerici and in partnership with BMW. The timepieces will then fly off to MEXICO where they will be displayed at two events: a preview held just before the SIAR – Salón Internacional Alta Relojería at the retailer Berger Joyeros (October 12th to 14th), and then within the setting of the prestigious Mexican salon itself (October 17th and 18th). The journey will continue in TAIPEI (October 26th and 27th) with private events organised by our principal partner, the private bank LGT. In GENEVA, the exhibition (from November 1st to 12th) will showcase the pre-selected watches in the Palatine rooms of the Museum of Art and History (MAH). Stemming from cooperation between four Genevan institutions, this event will also present the watches donated to the MAH by GPHG prize-winning brands, the 2017 projects of the Chair of Watch Design students at the HEAD – Genève (Geneva University of Art and Design), as well as featuring watchmaking initiation workshops, talks and virtual reality experiences staged by the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH). The 2017 roadshow will conclude in DUBAI (November 16th to 20th) with a showing of the 15 prize-winning watches at the 3rdDubai Watch Week (DWW), organised by the retailer Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons.

ABOUT THE GPHG

Created in 2001 and overseen since 2011 by a foundation recognised as a public interest organisation, the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève is intended to highlight and annually reward the most remarkable watchmaking creations in order to contribute to enhancing the worldwide reputation of the watchmaking art.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media / GPHG Press