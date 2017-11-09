The winners of the 2017 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG)

At this year’s ‘Oscars for the watch industry’, Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG), the Greubel Forsey took the award for best calendar watch home for their QP à Équation, and the most complicated watch in the world.

Vacheron Constantin‘s Les Cabinotiers Celestia Astronomical Grand Complication 3600 was awarded the Mechanical Exception watch prize.

Zenith was awarded the innovation prize for the Defy Lab, with its monolithic regulating organ. This once more amplifies the groundbreaking nature of this new regulating organ.

Parmigiani‘s Toric Hemisphères Rétrograde was awarded the travel time watch prize, while the Tonda Chrono Anniversaire won the Chronograph category.

Longines‘ re-issue of the Avigation BigEye was another rightful winner in the Revival watch category. Kari Voutilainen was probably also delighted that his Aki-No-Kure won the artistic crafts watch prize.

Ulysse Nardin‘s Marine Regatta winning the sports watch price, again a watch that features a stunning new way of tackling an old problem, with its Regatta timer, which can run backward.

With the ladies watches Van Cleef & Arpels won the high-mech watch prize with the Lady Arpels Papillon Automate. Tudor was awarded the “Petite Aiguille” prize for small complications with the Black Bay Chrono.

Chopard won two awards. In the jewellery category, they dominated with the stunning Lotus Blanc watch. The Chopard L.U.C. Full Strike was awarded the “Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix. Last year Chopard also won this coveted award, yet then with the Chronomètre Ferdinand Berthoud FB 1.

Bvlgari won two awards in both the Men’s Watch category, as well as the one for the Tourbillon and escapement watch category, with the Octo Finissimo Automatic and the tourbillon skeleton version of the same watch.

