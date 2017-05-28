The world’s most expensive macaron, along with your own private butler

Temptation comes in all shapes and sizes, doesn’t it? St. Regis Hotels are especially talented at creating quirky, luxurious temptations. In Istanbul, St. Regis has a special Champagne Sabering Ceremony one evening each week, that kicks off with the manager opening Champagne with a saber. It’s flamboyant, fun and of course a top of the range Champagne is always tempting!

The world’s most expensive macaroon at the St. Regis Bal Harbour

But at the St. Regis in Bal Harbour, Florida, you can now eat the world’s most expensive macaron. For a dash under a price-tag of $10,000, the Crystal Macaron should really be savoured! At a cost of $9,703, the Crystal Macaron’s ingredients include white tea and edible gold leaf.

These delectable delicacies are offered in a range of tempting flavours which include strawberry, chocolate, orange blossom, pistachio, vanilla, key lime, mojito and raspberry. The Crystal Macaron is served in a keepsake crystal box, resting delicately on a cushion of sugar crystals.

Indulgent, authentic and elegant

While I’m in no doubt that these Crystal Macarons are indulgent, authentic and elegant, I do wonder about that price tag! These Crystal Macarons are created at La Gourmandise under the artistic, sophisticated culinary direction of Executive Pastry Chef Antonio Bachour. If you decide to have some during your Afternoon Tea, there are more than 30 different tea blends that you can choose from, some of which are unique blends for the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

But is it really worth $9,703?

Would you pay $9,703 for some Crystal Macarons? Trust me, the setting is spectacular, but even so! St. Regis have cleverly packaged their delicious Crystal Macarons not only in a keepsake crystal box, but also accompanied by ……an overnight stay at their Sky Palace Suites.

These four-bedroom suites can accommodate up to eight guests, and feature superb 210-square foot balconies, which afford wonderful views over the Atlantic Ocean. Of course you will also have your own private butler, which is a trademark of the St. Regis brand. Now perhaps you may fancy the world’s most expensive macaroon along with your own private butler, do you?

By Paul Johnson Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog