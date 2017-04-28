The World’s Most Glamorous Horse Racing Events

There is a lot more to horse racing than watching the race itself. From the gambling to the fashion, entertainment to celebrities, the sport of horse racing brings with it a world of glamor in all four corners of the globe. As is the case with many sports, the money involved both on the track and in the stands adds a level of prestige to events, as does the fashion and style on show in the stands and at race side.

While you may have heard of the likes of the Melbourne Cup or Royal Ascot, you may not know about the event beyond the battle on the track between some of the sport’s best horses and jockeys. Whether you’re attending for the day or making a weekend of it, there are some fantastically glamorous horse racing events around the world.

Here are some of the best:

Royal Ascot – Ascot:

Held at the world famous Ascot Racecourse over five days, Royal Ascot is a fine example of British sophistication at its best. Regularly attended by members of the Royal Family, this event features 18 top class races across the week, including the iconic Gold Cup, held on the very glamorous Ladies Day. As well as racing action and fashion choices of those attending, another famous aspect of Royal Ascot is the gambling involved. And rather than having to settle for the bookies located around the racecourse, punters can check on the runners and riders – as well as the latest welcome offers – from tipping sites such as The Winners Enclosure racing odds.

Dubai World Cup – Dubai:

When it comes to glamor and over-the-top luxury, there are few cities in the world that can compete with Dubai. So it’s perhaps no surprise that the region’s biggest horse race, the Dubai World Cup, is one of the most spectacular on the racing calendar. Aside from the incredible $10 million on offer for the winning thoroughbred, this is also the most lucrative horse races in the world. Held at the Meydan Racecourse in the south-east of Dubai on the last Saturday of every March, both royalty and celebrities are found at this relatively modern event, which was first hosted in 1996.

Melbourne Cup – Melbourne:

In what is the most glamorous and high-profile racing event in the southern hemisphere, the Melbourne Cup is known in Australia as “the race that stops a nation” – certainly a fitting description for how big a deal we’re talking about. Dating back to British colonialism, this event has grown every year, evolving into the sophisticated and thrilling event it is now. Held at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, as part of the city’s Spring Racing Carnival, the event’s attracts some of Australia and the world’s most glamorous and famous celebrities, with the carnival’s showpiece race worth $6.5 million AUD to the winner.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media