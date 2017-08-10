These Are Officially The World’s Hottest Fashion Brands

Gucci isn’t going anywhere

Continuing its reign as the most extravagant and desirable label in fashion (come on, you want those furry loafers), Gucci has been named the “hottest” brand in the world in a new data-driven poll, beating the likes of Balenciaga and YEEZY.

Designed by Business of Fashion and Lyst, the list aggregated searches, page views, engagement, intent rate and conversion (who’s buying it) to discover the labels that people actually care about.

In addition to Gucci, the report’s list of top 10 brands includes the likes of YEEZY, Balenciaga, Vetements, Givenchy, Valentino, Y-3, Prada, Nike and Fendi. While the brand also has four items in the list’s 10 “hottest.”… yes, the loafers are one of them.

Details: the new #GucciPrincetown slippers featuring the House Web stripe and double G hardware from #GucciPreFall17 by #AlessandroMichele. A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on May 9, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Much of Gucci’s recent success can be attributed to Alessandro Michele, the Creative Director who has managed to turn around the heritage label’s fortunes by creating a unique aesthetic that’s bright, provocative and wildly desirable. So desirable that they’ve already pulled in more than £800 million in profit this year.

Oh, and they’ve also done some memes on Instagram.

