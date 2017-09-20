These Luxury Cruise Liners Can Provide An Alternative Getaway In Asia

In today’s fast-paced world where even traveling has been reduced to in and out trips to nearby locales, taking a breather or a longer holiday becomes all the more valued – such as cruises for instance. The industry has experienced steady growth in recent years, according to a report by Asia Cruise Trends, and while the absolute volume of cruise travelers from Asia has almost quadrupled since 2012 to 3.1 million passengers, China accounts for two-thirds of total regional passenger volume. As for Singapore’s own cruise sector, it recorded an 18% annual passenger growth in 2016.

This nautical boom in Asia comes as little surprise when considering the possibility of visiting numerous culturally diverse countries during a short cruise throughout the region. So the next time you’re planning a trip, look to the high seas and book yourself a cabin in these luxury cruise liners that’ll take you on an unforgettable journey around Asia.

Amandira

The Amandira is not your typical cruise ship. It’s a two-masted sailing ship that was handcrafted by the Konjo tribe in Indonesia and measures 52 metres from bow to stern. With only five elegantly designed cabins, and accommodating up to 10 guests, the traditional Phinisi vessel merges the ancient romance of traditional vessels with innovative contemporary amenities. As it plies the route from Amanwana to Komodo National Park – the UNESCO World Heritage Site – and the beautiful waters around Raja Ampat islands, a trip aboard the vessel would make for quite the relaxing and unique experience.

The Seabourn Encore

Launched in 2016, the 40, 350 ton vessel was designed by master designer Adam D. Tihany and features an ultra-luxury decor reminiscent of a private yacht. Though the vessel carries 600 passengers and spans 13 levels, you won’t have to jostle with the crowd thanks to the well-sectioned areas that will disperse guests around the various facilities. Take your pick in one of the spacious suites with balconies and throughout your voyage, your personal suite stewardess will ensures everything is perfectly catered to your needs.

Genting Dream

Built at a cost of $960 million, one of the latest additions to Asia’s cruise lineup is Dream Cruise’s Genting Dream. It’s essentially an entertainment and foodie’s paradise with at least 35 restaurant and bar concepts, and it even boasts a Zouk club onboard – Singapore’s popular homegrown nightclub brand. With a capacity for 3,400 passengers, the ship is equipped with 1,674 rooms, with more than half featuring private balconies. Suitable for multi-generational travelers, the range of activities and amenities will keep everyone in the family occupied with absolute luxury and elegance.

T he Seven Seas Voyager

Operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the Seven Seas Voyager became one of their most luxurious ships following a huge bow-to-stem refurbishment in 2016. Alongside roughly 700 passengers, you can expect to stay in one of the 350 luxurious new suites – each with their own balconies – as you head on expeditions around Asia. Like the other Regent ships, the Seven Seas Voyager does not disappoint on the culinary front either, featuring a new French restaurant, Chartreuse.

