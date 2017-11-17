This 911 964 ‘DLS’ is Literally the Best Porsche Ever

When we first learned Porsche restomod specialists Singer had teamed up with Formula 1 team Williams on a new project, we knew the resulting car would be impressive.

The two companies today unveiled their Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) Porsche 911, and we’re happy to say it definitely doesn’t disappoint. The car is powered by a 500 horsepower air-cooled 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which is installed into the 964 bodies at Williams’ HQ in Oxfordshire. The heavily reworked engine sends the power through a Hewland-developed six-speed manualgearbox, while large carbon ceramic brakes help bring things to a stop. Fully adjustable suspension rounds out the list of important performance bits.

The exterior is a near-perfect coming together of retro looks and modern day performance, with both exterior and underbody aero elements and BBS forged monoblock Fuchs wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The old school/new school blend continues inside with carbon fiber race seats, carbon fiber chassis bracing and an exposed shift linkage. There’s also carbon fiber and exposed metal on the dash, doors and just about everywhere else you look.

Singer says its most loyal customers have already bought up the initial run of 964 DLS cars, but it’s planning to build 75 of them, so you haven’t missed out on your chance to own one. Pricing has yet to be announced, but considering your regular Singer can sell for up to $500k, don’t expect this extra-special one to sell for any less.

Courtesy Luxury4Play