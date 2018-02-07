This amazing collection of Porsches could be yours!*

*If you’ve got access to a shedload of cash. Hascall collection comes up for auction

Fun for the whole family here. Auction house Gooding & Company has announced that a rather significant collection of Porsches is being put up for auction, and if you can’t find one you desire, then you might need to reconsider your desires.

A Mr James Hascall is the gentleman responsible for collecting and curating this selection of Porsches, which he began assembling in the 1980s. According to Gooding, “he and his wife shared a true passion for the marque and have participated in numerous road rallies in their cars”. #CouplesGoals

Twelve of the suckers are up for auction, which you can of course purchase individually and thereby decimate a happy family of amazing cars. Yeah, you’d be personally responsible for that.

Ready? Back row, top left: a 1996 993 Turbo ($180k estimate), a 1960 356 B Cabriolet ($200k), a 2016 GT3 RS ($250k), a 1965 356 C Cab ($200k), and a 1993 964 Carrera 4 Targa ($100k).

Middle row, from the left: there’s a 1972 911 2.4 S ($250k), a 1997 993 Turbo S ($375k), a 1989 911 Carrera Speedster ($325k), a 1994 964 Turbo 3.6 ($275k), and a 1969 911 2.0 S ($180k).

The front row surely needs little explanation. Left, we have a $1.2m 1987 959 Komfort: a car that boasted twin turbos, 4WD, lots of electronics and the ability to go from 0-60mph in 3.7secs and top out at nearly 200mph. This one’s done just 7,400km.

And finally, we have a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. 5.7-litre V10. 600bhp. Manual gearbox. RWD. 0-60mph in 3.6secs accompanied by a noise you can’t really describe in polite society. Superb machine. This one’s done just 120 miles.

Let us repeat for effect: ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY MILES. It’s new. Estimate? $1m.

We should take this moment to note that when these cars go under the hammer – on March 9 at Gooding’s Amelia Island auction – there is no reserve on any of them. None. Nada. Zilch.

Now, which one do you want? And you’re allowed to say ‘all of them’…

By Vijay Pattni Courtesy Top Gear