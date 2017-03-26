This New Hotel Promises Swiss Bliss in the Alps

Opened in December 2016, Switzerland’s boutique Ultima Gstaad hotel is comprised of 11 suites and six residences that are housed in three wooden chalets. Modeled after traditional Swiss chalets, the one- to two-bedroom suites are equipped with bronze-lined fireplaces and private balconies or terraces that overlook the Alps. Wood, fur, and wool accents make the spaces feel cozy and down-to-earth, while marble bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes elevate the environment.

Ideal for families or groups of friends, the two- to four-bedroom residences function as spacious apartments, providing privacy and palatial accommodations for up to 10 guests. Glass or crystal light fixtures, leather or plush velvet upholstered chairs, wood-burning fireplaces, and marble kitchens make the spaces feel more like chic country homes than a hotel. In-room technology includes multifunctional remotes that control the television system, fireplace, curtains, and sound system as well as iPads that allow guests to listen to the music of their choice after connecting their iPhones to Wi-Fi. A private chef is on standby to whip up custom menus for guests, and a 24-hour personal butler and concierge service guarantees guests will have everything they need at their fingertips. Hotel drivers will provide complimentary transfer to and from any ski access point in the area.

Outfitted with striking chandeliers and a fireplace, Duchessa—a gourmet Italian restaurant which offers everything from flatbread with Cantal and mozzarella cheese and shaved black truffles to pasta with truffle caviar, ham, and aged gruyère—provides an elevated culinary experience. Three bars offer an array of herbal teas, organic juices, and house drinks sure to revive spirits after a long day on the slopes. Equipped with a sauna, hammam, swimming pool, and several treatment rooms, the 8,600-square-foot Ultima Spa promises to pamper. Rates start at $562 during low season and $2,208 during high season. (ultimagstaad.com)

